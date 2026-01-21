Ten-man Copenhagen secure draw against Napoli with Larsson goal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 - Substitute Jordan Larsson's late equaliser gave 10-man FC Copenhagen a hard-earned 1–1 draw against Napoli in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Napoli began strongly, dominating possession and creating early chances. Former Copenhagen striker Rasmus Hojlund came closest in the opening minutes, cutting in from the left and unleashing a shot that sailed just over the crossbar.

Despite their fluid play, the Serie A champions struggled to find clinical finishing but the breakthrough came in the 39th minute when Scott McTominay rose unmarked in the centre of the box to head in a corner.

It was a blow for the hosts, who had just lost a player after Thomas Delaney was sent off four minutes earlier for a reckless foul on Stanislav Lobotka.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Copenhagen defended resolutely after the break, with the visitors nearly doubling their lead early on when Antonio Vergara's effort was brilliantly saved by Dominik Kotarski.

The turning point came when Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno fouled Mohamed Elyounoussi in the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Midfielder Larsson, who came on for Elias Achouri, saw his penalty saved by keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic but the Swede got to the rebound first and equalised a minute later.

Napoli sought a winner in the closing stages, with Noa Lang curling a cross into the box, but Lorenzo Lucca's effort went over the bar, squandering the opportunity to clinch victory.

"We had done the most difficult thing, which is take the lead, but unfortunately after the break we acted as if it was 5-0 and not 1-0," Napoli skipper Giovanni di Lorenzo told Sky Sport Italia.

"You cannot afford that in the Champions League as these teams have quality and pounce on the smallest mistake. We had the wrong attitude, and we couldn’t do that at this level,” he added.

With just two wins in their seven Champions League matches, Antonio Conte's side sit in 23rd place in the standings.

Copenhagen are just behind them with the same eight points, clinging on to the final unseeded play-off spot. REUTERS