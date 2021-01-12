Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund opens for applications from athletes

SINGAPORE - Aspiring athletes who are aiming to represent Singapore in international competitions this year will be able to apply for the Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund from Wednesday (Jan 13), said Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the National Youth Sport Institute (NYSI) in a press statement.

The $100,000 fund, which was first announced in March last year and made possible by the EW Barker Endowment, aims to provide more opportunities to athletes who are passionate and committed to sporting excellence and it hopes to inspire others in the community to pursue sports.

Athletes who are not supported by existing grants or funding support may apply for the fund as an individual or as a team.

There will be two grant calls in a year for the fund, where up to $50,000 per call will be awarded to shortlisted applicants. They will be evaluated based on: the level of competition, the applicant's or team's performance and track record.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said: "Athletes who represent Singapore at international competitions will get a leg up with the new Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund for Athletes.

"The fund sets no age limit or restriction on types of sport, so this will benefit a wider base of aspiring athletes. I would like to encourage all eligible athletes to apply and make Singapore proud."

Noting that self-funded athletes come from various sporting disciplines such as dodgeball and indoor skydiving, Ms Koh Lin-Net, chief executive of Temasek Foundation Nurtures, said that they "need a community of support to grow".

"The Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund will provide support for these athletes to nurture their aspirations. We hope this will inspire and empower others to follow," she added.

BMX rider Mas Ridzwan Muhammad Ali, 18, will be applying for the fund.

He said: "One of my challenges is to pay for my overseas competitions. With BMX competitions resuming internationally, I hope to take part.

"With this fund, I hope to get some help and pursue BMX racing as a profession and represent Singapore in the BMX Asian, Europe and World Championships."

Another applicant is 54-year-old Jason Wong, who won golds in the men's 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the 2019 Asia Masters Athletics Championship in Kuching, Malaysia. Noting that "age is just a number", the veteran runner plans to use the money to offset his competition costs at the Taiwan Masters Track and Field Championships

Applications for the first grant call for the fund will close on Feb 12 and details for the second call will be announced in the second half of the year.

Interested individuals and teams can visit the Temasek Foundation Inspire Fund's website for more information and to apply for the fund.