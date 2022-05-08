Teetan the star with four winners

HONG KONG • Karis Teetan bagged a quartet at Sha Tin yesterday to continue a stunning recent run, as Joao Moreira kicked clear from Zac Purton in the pair's gripping battle for the 2021/22 Hong Kong jockeys' title.

Moreira's treble took his tally to 114 winners. He is five ahead of Purton, who failed to land a winner.

Teetan started the ball rolling with the Tony Cruz-trained Super Fortune, who has improved his record to three wins from nine starts.

The Mauritian followed up with the Ricky Yiu-trained Good Luck Friend, who can continue to thrive after returning to peak form.

Winless since being crowned Champion Griffin in 2019/20, the Swiss Ace gelding carried only 113lb (51.3kg) - a crucial factor in the decision to race on the speed.

"He's a very nice, very genuine type of horse," said Yiu.

"Hopefully, Karis will ride him again. With the rating of 85 - if he goes up five - he'll be in the middle of Class 2 and he will do it again. He'll perform again. He's a very honest horse."

Teetan secured his treble aboard Looking Cool for trainer Frankie Lor. He closed the meeting in tandem with Lor and Dragon Fortune.

"It's nice to ride a few winners and things are going well," said Teetan, who had a double last Wednesday at Sha Tin.

"Without the support, it's not easy. So, thank you to all the trainers and owners for their support. I'm very happy with the way things are going."

He has tallied 63 wins for the season.

Super Fortune's success pushed Cruz to just one victory shy of 1,400 career winners.

But Size, the 11-time Hong Kong champion, levelled up on 1,399 winners with his double.

Both Erimo and Power Koepp were ridden by Moreira, whose other victory came from the Manfred Man-trained Red Elysees.

Cruz and Size's achievements fall behind only all-time record-holder John Moore (1,735).

HKJC