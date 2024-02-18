Teenager Anmol Kharb shines as India women’s team clinch Badminton Asia Team Championship

SHAH ALAM – History was made by the India women’s team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Feb 18, as P.V. Sindhu’s side clinched their maiden title after a 3-2 win over Thailand in the final.

While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu played a crucial role in her country’s victory at Shah Alam’s Setia City Convention Centre, 17-year-old Anmol Kharb announced her arrival on the big stage in just her second international competition.

With the score at 2-2 after each team had won a singles and a doubles match, India’s hopes rested on the teenager’s slender shoulders – and she duly delivered in the deciding match, saying there was no pressure as she claimed the scalp of a higher-ranked opponent for the third time in a week.

Kharb, ranked world No. 472, dominated the match against 45th-ranked Pornpicha Choeikeewong, winning 21-14 21-9 to spark celebrations from her teammates.

“I’m very happy that we bagged the gold medal because this is the first time India are winning the gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships,” said Kharb.

“It is a big thing because history has been scripted here. Yesterday (after semi-final win) it went crazy in India because beating powerhouses like Japan and China was such a big thing. Today it will be full-on celebration in India.

“I wanted to play my 100 per cent, but there was no pressure on me at all... I’m very happy because it’s a big achievement at 17 years old. Now I have to train harder to beat tougher opponents.”

India had the perfect start with world No. 11 Sindhu cruising to a 21-12, 21-12 win over 17th-ranked Supanida Katethong in 39 minutes. World no. 23 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela then stunned 10th-ranked Jongkolphan Kititharakul Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 to make it 2-0.

Thailand’s comeback was sparked by 18th-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who beat world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha 21-11 21-14. The 13th-ranked Aimsaard sisters, Benyapa and Nuntakarn, then levelled the tie with a 21-11, 21-9 win over world No. 107 Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

It was then left to Kharb to seal victory, as she won the decider for the third time in a week, having defeated world No. 149 Wu Luoyu to help India beat China in a group tie before sealing their semi-final victory over Japan by beating 29th-ranked Natsuki Nidaira.

In the men’s final, a second-string China side proved too strong for Malaysia, winning 3-0 against the hosts and defending champions, who were without world No. 10 Lee Zii Jia and No. 15 Ng Tze Yong due to sinus and back issues respectively.

China, who have been using this tournament to blood young talent, were without their top players such as singles world No. 2 Shi Yuqi and No. 3 Li Shifeng. But there were no issues as world No. 16 Weng Hongyang beat 38th-ranked Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-17 in the opener.

World No. 90 Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan then upset Malaysia’s 2022 world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-16, 16-21, 23-21, before 35th-ranked Lei Lanxi sealed their title with a 21-10, 21-14 win over 19-year-old Eogene Ewe.

Soh told New Straits Times: “There is no excuse. We gave our all, but we couldn’t make it count at the crucial point. We need to continue working hard.”