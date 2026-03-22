Tearful DeChambeau wins LIV South Africa for back-to-back titles

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Bryson DeChambeau celebrating after winning LIV Golf South Africa on March 22, after being presented the trophy by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (right).

– Warming up for the Masters in style, two-time Major champion Bryson DeChambeau claimed back-to-back titles by winning the inaugural LIV South Africa event on March 22.

The emotional American beat Jon Rahm on the first play-off hole in Johannesburg to add to the previous week’s Singapore title, which was also claimed via a play-off.

Both DeChambeau (66) and the Spaniard (63) finished on 26-under 262 in Steyn City, but the American claimed his fifth LIV Golf title on the first extra hole with a birdie.

A tearful DeChambeau revealed he has faced challenges off the course this week without elaborating.

“A lot had happened in my life in the last week, I am so grateful for my team and everybody supporting me,” the 32-year-old told LIV commentator Jerry Sholtz in an interview.

“Golf is a fickle game, you work so hard at it your whole life and then you realise golf is just golf.

“I had some things happen during the off time this week and you know, I was just praying all day. Praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward. I just gotta say I love everybody, thank you for supporting me.”

Patting Sholtz’s shoulder, he added with a laugh: “I’ve had you for eight straight days, plus two play-offs. I guess I need to bring you to the Masters or something.”

DeChambeau, whose two Major victories came at the US Open (2020, 2024), will also be hoping to take his form into the year’s first Major, which takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9 to 12.

He achieved his best Masters finish in 2025 by finishing tied-fifth.

DeChambeau’s quartet, the Crushers, which also includes Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, won the team event as they beat South Africa’s Southern Guards by a single shot on 76 under.

Officials also announced the South Africa event in Johannesburg, which was attended by over 100,000 spectators over four days, would be staged again in 2027, from April 22-25.

Another golfer who won in Singapore recently was also victorious on March 22.

Women’s world No. 7 Hannah Green stormed to her third title in succession, a rare feat no Australian woman golfer has achieved before.

She carded a 69 to finish 16-under 268 at the Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Australian WPGA Championship to win by four shots from Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling (68) and South African Casandra Alexander (71).

It followed her victory at the Australian Open in Adelaide last week which came on the heels of her seventh LPGA title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore on March 1.

No Australian has ever won three tournaments in succession on international tours, not even the legendary Karrie Webb who accumulated 56 career titles including seven Majors.

“It feels really amazing. Again, hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s been a really crazy month,” said 29-year-old Green at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast.

“I guess it’s been four weeks since I won Singapore. But it’s been really special to be able to do this in Australia.”

Green began the day two strokes clear and briefly had a six-shot buffer before successive bogeys saw that advantage reduced to just two.

But she held her nerve on the back nine and headed to the 18th with a three-stroke lead before ending with a birdie to complete a dominant win.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan carded a 69 to finish 17th on 279. REUTERS, AFP