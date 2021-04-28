TeamSG divers suit up for Tokyo tests

Members of the 12-strong Singapore diving contingent donning personal protective equipment at Changi Airport on Monday night, before departing for the Fina Diving World Cup in Tokyo. The move is part of the Covid-19 safety measures the Singapore Swimming Association has put in place to keep its athletes and officials safe for the trip, which is the last opportunity for the divers to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. "(Swab) testing was done immediately upon landing and we had to wait for the results before we could head to the hotel," said Timothy Lee, who will compete in the men's 3m springboard. "I'm glad we have safely made it and I am excited to start our training preparation." The event starts on Saturday, with seven of Singapore's divers hoping to secure a place at the July 23-Aug 8 Games.