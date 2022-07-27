Team S'pore raring to go

After experiencing some hiccups that saw them lose two massage tables and 1,000 table tennis balls due to transportation issues before their pre-Commonwealth Games training camp in Linz, Austria, Singapore's paddlers have enjoyed a smooth first day in Birmingham ahead of the competition.

The team, led by veteran Feng Tianwei, have been soaking in the relaxed vibes of the city ahead of their big assignment after touching down in the central English city on Monday evening.

Apart from adjusting to things like the lights in the competition hall, Feng said things have been going well for the paddlers.

With these being her last Commonwealth Games - the event opens tomorrow - the 35-year-old hopes to help the team reclaim the women's team gold they lost to India at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

She said: "We just arrived yesterday and today we've looked around to see the space, it's been good so far. It's my fourth time at the Commonwealth Games - the previous one there was some regret because we didn't manage to win, so we are hoping to achieve that this time around."

Things have also been relatively smooth for other Team Singapore athletes. While initially they were concerned about adjusting to the time zone - Birmingham is seven hours behind Singapore - Teong Tzen Wei and his swimming teammates are raring to go after being well-rested for two nights since they arrived on Sunday.

Teong, 25, was also happy with their accommodation at their Athletes' Village at the University of Birmingham, where athletes have individual rooms while also having common spaces to hang out with their teammates.

He said: "It helps staying in a village, you get to see your teammates most of the time and they're in close proximity. It helps to take your mind off the competition sometimes, it's a nice set-up."

Unlike previous editions which featured a central Athletes' Village, there are four sites this time with different sports housed at the various locations.

For example, the Republic's gymnasts and swimmers are staying at the University of Birmingham, while the paddlers are situated at the Hilton, which is near their competition venue at the National Exhibition Centre.

This new arrangement, however, did not bother the athletes too much. Gymnast Terry Tay, who also competed in the 2014 Glasgow Games, said: "It'd be nice to have everything in one place. But my understanding of why we are split up is because it's nearer the competition hall, so it saves time on having to travel two hours back and forth to the competition.

"In a practical aspect, it makes more sense but I wouldn't say it's better because you see a lot of people around, each Games have their own charm."

The 28-year-old was also excited to reconnect with some of the gymnasts from other countries. He said: "I don't go to (the) worlds any more, so I get to see all the old friends and meet new ones.

"Sometimes you compete on the Grand Prix and meet some of them but you don't get to meet everyone... it's quite fun, it's like a mini-reunion of sorts."

While Covid-19 measures in the United Kingdom are a lot more relaxed - masks are not mandatory - athletes were also not too worried about the threat of the virus.

There are already measures in place for the contingent, including wearing masks despite it not being compulsory, daily health monitoring and regular testing.

Athletes and officials are also required to take pre-departure polymerase chain reaction tests in Singapore and on arrival in Birmingham as per the Games protocol.

Teong said: "They've done a good job with the pre-arrival test, that's the least they can do. If anything happens they can say we've done the testing and caught the positive cases.

"The volunteers, security personnel and extra help wear masks, so I'm not really worried about catching it from the outside."