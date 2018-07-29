Team Singapore's contingent leaders 'expecting the best' from athletes at Asian Games and Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE - The chefs de mission for Team Singapore at the upcoming Asian Games and Asian Para Games (APG) are confident that the contingent will deliver good performances at the Games.

"With the largest Team Singapore contingent heading to the Asian Games, we are certainly expecting the best of them," said Asian Games chef de mission Lee Wung Yew, a former national shooter.

"They have outdone themselves consistently at recent major Games, and we hope this streak continues in Indonesia."

"We hope they put in their best efforts, perform to their potential and be exemplary ambassadors for Singapore," added Lee, at the official flag presentation at the Padang on Sunday (July 29) morning.

A total of 265 athletes from 21 sports will compete in the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asian Games in Indonesia, with athletes from synchronised swimming, jiu jit-su and paragliding making their Asiad debuts.

Ali Daud, the Republic's contingent leader for the Asian Para Games, was similarly optimistic of a good showing from his athletes at the Oct 8-13 APG.

He said: "Our para-athletes are fully committed and training very hard for the Games.

"I am confident that our athletes will do better than the last Games in South Korea.

"Our current contingent is well prepared to face other top Asian countries in this region and we will make Singapore proud."

Archer Nur Syahidah will also serve as #OneTeamSG's flag bearer, at the #AsianParaGames in October. pic.twitter.com/zHmC69Ue0K — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) July 29, 2018

The Republic will send 44 athletes across 10 sports for the APG.

Team Singapore won five golds, six silvers and 13 bronzes at the last Asiad in Incheon, South Korea. Their best-ever performance remains the 2006 Doha Games, when they took home eight golds, seven silvers and 12 bronzes.

The Republic won one gold, one silver and four bronzes at the last APG in Incheon.

Also unveiled at the event on Sunday morning were Team Singapore's flag bearers for the Asian Games, APG and the Oct 6-18 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). They are Hoe Wah Toon (gymnastics), Nur Syahidah (archery) and Koen Pang (table tennis) respectively.

Fifteen athletes have made the cut for the YOG in Buenos Aires, Argentina, so far, and will be led by former national swimmer Tao Li.

The event was presided by Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.