Team Singapore off to Paralympics

(From left) Singapore's para-athletes Gemma Foo (equestrian), Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli (powerlifting), Toh Wei Soong, Yip Pin Xiu and Sophie Soon (swimming), and Maximillian Tan (equestrian) at Changi Airport before departing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games yesterday.
Para-cyclist Steve Tee and his athlete competition partner Ang Kee Meng arrived in Tokyo via London on Wednesday, while equestrienne Laurentia Tan arrived yesterday.
They will be joined by archer Nur Syahidah Alim and flagbearer Muhammad Diroy Noordin (athletics) on Sunday. Ten athletes from Singapore will compete across six sports at the Games, which start next Tuesday and end on Sept 5.