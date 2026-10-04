Team Singapore have to ‘keep pressing on’ against mounting Asian competition

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(From left) Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay, chef-de-mission Goh Kee Nguan, High Performance Sport Institute chief Low Jia Ren and Sport Singapore chief of Sport Development Group Su Chun Wei at Nagoya Harbour Hall on Oct 4.

NAGOYA – Despite several historic breakthroughs for Team Singapore at the 2026 Asian Games, the Republic’s two-gold haul in Japan was its lowest at the quadrennial event in 28 years, highlighting the increasingly competitive landscape on the continent.

While the 18 medals (2-9-7) won at the Sept 19 to Oct 4 Asiad exceeded the haul of 16 (3-6-7) from Hangzhou three years ago, Singapore claimed one less gold than they did in China.

At the Team Singapore wrap-up conference on Oct 4, High Performance Sport Institute (HPSI) chief Low Jia Ren acknowledged that the medal return was lower than in recent Asiads , but pointed to the exclusion of sports that the nation is traditionally strong in as a factor that could influence these numbers.

The 2026 Games did not include sports such as bowling, which has reaped 24 medals for Singapore at the continental showpiece.

The last time the sport was contested at the Asian Games was in 2018.

Kitefoiling, in which Olympic bronze medallist Maximilian Maeder won a gold medal in China, was also omitted from the sailing competition this time.

He said: “Notwithstanding this, of course, the goal is for Singapore and all our athletes to do their best.

“Whatever the event or sport being featured, our role is to help provide them with the best environment to be able to thrive and when we get to the start line, it’s game on and all of us then will be cheering for them and rooting for them.”

Singapore also ranked 21st out of 46 nations and territories in Japan, marking their lowest placing since the 1994 Hiroshima Games, when the quadrennial event began featuring at least 40 countries and territories.

Su Chun Wei, Sport Singapore’s sport development group chief, noted that the level of Asian sports is also rapidly progressing, citing the performance of Thailand’s athletics contingent as an example.

Thailand were fourth in the athletics medal table with three golds, two silvers and a bronze, with sprinter Puripol Boonson making a statement at these Games as he claimed the sprint double in record-breaking style.

The 20-year-old broke two Games records en route to clinching the 100m crown, while he won the 200m title in an Asian record-equalling 19.88 seconds.

Su said: “A learning point for us is that at this particular Asian Games, we have got to go back and (look at) what we need to do to prepare ourselves for the next four years as the competition level has changed significantly – there’s no way else to say this (and we have) to keep pressing on.”

While the overall performance dipped compared to previous years, there were still bright sparks, including multiple firsts from the Republic’s 300-strong contingent, which competed across 26 sports.

There was sprinter Shanti Pereira, who retained her 200m title to become the first woman to do so at the Games, and mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo, who bagged the women’s traditional 60kg gold in the sport’s maiden appearance at the Asiad.

Loh Kean Yew also achieved what no other Singaporean badminton player had as he reached the men’s singles final and clinched a silver medal.

Singapore’s fencers delivered their best showing at the Asiad with a historic silver by epee fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, as well as bronzes by women’s foilist Maxine Wong and the women’s epee team.

There were also unprecedented medals for golfer Shannon Tan and taekwondo exponent Darren Yap, who won bronzes in their respective events.

Ten national records across swimming, athletics and sport climbing were also broken in Japan, alongside 23 personal best and five season’s best performances.

The local contingent also brought home a record nine silvers, surpassing the previous best of seven earned at the 2010, 2006 and 1951 Games.

Su said: “Converting the colour from silver to gold is what we continue to want to have that winning touch so we’ll work on that.

“We fully acknowledge that we are so close but we have to close that.”

While medal targets were not revealed publicly ahead of the Games, Low said Singapore’s athletes “have met our internal medal projections”.

Many of Asia’s top sporting nations and those from South-east Asia who placed above Singapore in the medal table – Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam – had publicly announced medal targets ahead of the Games.

When asked about the possibility of disclosing medal targets in the future, Low said: “Never say never, we don’t want to say very sure that we won’t or will.

“Projections are important... and at a system level, it makes it a bit difficult because as you’ve seen at these Games, some athletes perform, some didn’t, others exceeded their performance and as a system, our role is to help them succeed.

“As a high performance sport institute, of course we want to have systems, of course we want to have accountability and this is why we want to have accountability.”

But he also stresssed that there are various considerations, adding: “The question is, if we come forth publicly with medal targets, does it help to serve our cause? This is a question that has trade-offs... the trade-off is that for some athletes and coaches and even sports, the pressure they face is multiplied when the targets are made public.”

With the SEA Games set to return to Singapore in 2029, Low believes that the performance shown by the Republic’s young athletes at the Asiad bodes well for the future.

He noted that many of the personal bests and national records registered by Singapore’s athletes in Japan came from teenage athletes.

Debutants formed 64% of the Singapore contingent, which had an average age of 23.

Low said: “It gives us a lot of hope for 2029 and in three years’ time, there will be more athletes coming on.

“Hopefully some of our senior athletes remain in the system as well and we really look forward to a rousing 2029 on homeground.”