Team Nila volunteers honoured at awards ceremony

Team Nila head Ethen Ong (far left) taking a wefie with Minister Edwin Tong and Team Nila volunteers at the awards ceremony on Saturday. PHOTO: TEAM NILA
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Over 300 Team Nila volunteers were honoured at an awards ceremony at the OCBC Lounge on Saturday.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also presented the gold award to volunteers who have dedicated more than 360 hours in 2022.

Team Nila was involved in over 700 events and sport programmes during the year. In 2023, they achieved a milestone, reaching over 39,000 in volunteer numbers.

The movement is led by national agency Sport Singapore and promotes the culture of giving, citizenship partnership and social cohesion through sport. 

In his speech, Mr Tong said he was heartened by the contributions of volunteers who displayed how sport can bring people and communities together. He added: “What Team Nila is doing through sports volunteerism is especially unique and important in fostering a sense of belonging, identity and community.

“I am heartened that Team Nila volunteers have given their time, energy and heart to bring sports to different communities, making sports more available and inclusive for everyone in Singapore.”

More On This Topic
New sports centre, polyclinic, library and town park in Toa Payoh to be ready by 2030
Cycling: 7,000 participants expected as OCBC Cycle returns in its full format in May

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top