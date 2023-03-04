Team Nila volunteers honoured at awards ceremony

SINGAPORE – Over 300 Team Nila volunteers were honoured at an awards ceremony at the OCBC Lounge on Saturday.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also presented the gold award to volunteers who have dedicated more than 360 hours in 2022.

Team Nila was involved in over 700 events and sport programmes during the year. In 2023, they achieved a milestone, reaching over 39,000 in volunteer numbers.

The movement is led by national agency Sport Singapore and promotes the culture of giving, citizenship partnership and social cohesion through sport.

In his speech, Mr Tong said he was heartened by the contributions of volunteers who displayed how sport can bring people and communities together. He added: “What Team Nila is doing through sports volunteerism is especially unique and important in fostering a sense of belonging, identity and community.

“I am heartened that Team Nila volunteers have given their time, energy and heart to bring sports to different communities, making sports more available and inclusive for everyone in Singapore.”