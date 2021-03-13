Team Nila, a national volunteerism movement that promotes the culture of giving, citizenship partnership and social cohesion through sport, celebrated its sixth anniversary at Toa Payoh ActiveSG Sports Hall yesterday. Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua (far left), Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social and Family Development as well as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, toured the Active Farming area behind the sports hall. The guests and volunteers included Kamaluddin Rabu, a Team Nila urban farming leader. Team Nila urban farmers have been keeping active by harvesting organic vegetables and growing new crops there.
Team Nila marks sixth anniversary
Published
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2021, with the headline 'Team Nila marks sixth anniversary'.