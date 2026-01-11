Team Munce all Zipped and ready for Magic Millions

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Poster Girl (Martin Harley) opening her account in the Magic Millions Rising Stars 3&4YO F&M Plate (1,300m) on the Gold Coast on Jan 10. The Alabama Express mare will be one of two Chris and Corey Munce runners in the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares (1,300m) on Jan 17.

– While two of the top four in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1,200m) market showed their wares on the Gold Coast on Jan 10, two others stayed away from the limelight with one of them, Zip Lock, taking the quieter approach earlier in the day.

The son of Hellbent threw himself into calculations for the A$3 million (S$2.58 million) Listed race when taking out the Group 3 B.J. McLachlan Stakes (1,200m) at Eagle Farm on Dec 27 and is equal second favourite with Shiki (who, with Itichintogo, won on Jan 10) at 6-1 towards the big race on Jan 17.

Co-trainer Corey Munce was pleased with the colt’s progress.

“We brought him to the Gold Coast for a gallop on Saturday morning,” said Munce, who trains in partnership with his father, ex-jockey Chris Munce.

“No land speed records were broken but the whole objective was for him to have a look at the track and imitate a race meeting. So he passed with flying colours, pulled up very well and we’re very happy with him.

“He’s going to run a bold race.”

It was a deliberate ploy to send Zip Lock to the Gold Coast in the morning by truck from Brisbane to gallop and then head straight home again.

The preparation is helping to settle the disappointment of losing boom three-year-old Cool Archie, who loomed as a strong chance in the A$3 million Magic Millions 3YO Guineas (1,400m) before succumbing to injury late last year.

“It is bittersweet but this horse, we feel, is doing a little bit more than what Cool Archie did at the same point in time and all I know that this horse will run a heck of a race next week,” said Munce.

The even-money race favourite, Warwoven, won at Eagle Farm on Jan 3 and cemented his position at the top of the market.

Warwoven posted a rating of 109 in that authoritative win while Zip Lock notched 109 in his lead-up victory.

Team Munce will be two-handed in the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares (1,300m) with last start Listed Nudgee Stakes (1,300m) Lonhro’s Queen joined in the field by Jan 10’s Magic Millions Rising Stars 3&4YO F&M Plate (1,300m) winner Poster Girl.

Chris Munce admitted that it was trainer error in trying to set Poster Girl up for Oaks-type tasks in the past and that short trips are much better to her liking.

The three-time winner by Alabama Express is currently at 10-1 across markets towards Saturday.

“Lonhro’s Queen was originally heading out for a spell after her last run but being eligible for a wildcard entry into this race we’re heading there,” said Corey.

“She has been a revelation since coming here and has fitted into the Queensland lifestyle beautifully.

“There’s nothing wrong with her and she pulled up well.”

Rachel King retains the ride on Lonhro’s Queen, who is the 5-1 equal favourite. SKY RACING WORLD