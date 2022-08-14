Tchoukball: Singapore U-18 girls retain Asia-Pacific youth title by beating Thailand

Singapore's Under-18 girls team beat hosts Thailand 49-19 to retain their Asia-Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championship crown in Bangkok on Sunday (Aug 14).

It was Singapore's second international title in a fortnight after the senior women's team won their first Asia-Pacific competition in Malaysia a week ago.

Fittingly, it was senior women's captain Tan Irene who played a pivotal role in the girls' victory as she put on the hat of national women's U-18 coach.

Said Tchoukball Association of Singapore president Delane Lim: "Credit to Irene for inspiring the U-18s to the title.

"Irene not only brought tactical nous to the team but as an active player, was able to relate to the team on a different level."

The Republic were also champions of the biennial tournament in 2018. But the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U-18 boys team had to settle for silver after they fell 60-40 to Chinese Taipei.

Singapore also lost 45-25 to Chinese Taipei in the U-15 boys' final.