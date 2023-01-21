Tchoukball: Singapore to host World Youth Championship in July

SINGAPORE - Singapore will host the sixth edition of World Youth Tchoukball Championship (WYTC) from July 13-16.

The Republic had also hosted the last edition of the tournament, in August 2019. Then, the home side’s Under-18 girls’ team won the gold medal at the Our Tampines Hub by beating top seeds Chinese Taipei 38-30 in the final.

The win capped a total haul of one gold, four silvers and one bronze for Singapore, in a tournament which featured U-12, U-15 and U-18 boys’ and girls’ teams.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Tchoukball Association of Singapore (TBAS) president Delane Lim wrote: “With no tchoukball listed in (the) National School Games (NSG) this year, WYTC is certainly a great platform for our young to demonstrate their skills and years of training at the international level.”

He added that he hoped the NSG would include the sport in the coming years, and said the TBAS would share more details on the WYTC on its social media platforms in time.

Lim, who is also the vice-president of the Asia Pacific Tchoukball Federation, thanked national agency Sport Singapore and colleagues from other national sports associations for their support in their efforts to host the upcoming tournament. He noted that “some countries are not ready to travel” due to the pandemic but added he is hoping “for the best”.

Lim said organisers are expecting 12 teams to participate, including Chinese Taipei. Participation numbers will be confirmed by the end of next month.

The senior Singapore national teams will compete at the World Tchoukball Championship in Prague from July 31-Aug 5.