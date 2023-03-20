Tchoukball: Local federation raises over $78k as teams gear up for world c’ship in August

SINGAPORE – As it aims to build on the successes of its national women’s team who became world No. 1 earlier in 2023, the Tchoukball Association of Singapore (TBAS) announced that it has raised $78,300.

This, as its players prepare to compete in various tournaments, including August’s world championships in Prague.

The association is aiming to raise a total of $150,000 to cover the travel and accommodation costs to compete in the Czech Republic.

The amount is also to fund the association’s high-performance programme.

TBAS president Delane Lim revealed this at a celebratory dinner on Monday at Siglap South Community Centre, graced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong.

The amount was contributed by corporates and members of the public, including former national athletes such as bowler Lenny Lim and badminton Olympian Ronald Susilo, who started a crowdfunding campaign to support tchoukball.

The money will come in handy while the TBAS works towards attaining national sports association (NSA) status, which would give it access to government funding.

Other Singapore athletes such as badminton player Loh Kean Yew and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling have also pledged their support to the fund-raising campaign.

Lim said: “We are truly blessed to have so many strong supporters in the tchoukball community.

“Their dedication to the sport has contributed to the successes that we have today.”

He also announced that the TBAS has applied to become a charity in its push to earn NSA status. That would qualify the association for the MCCY‘s One Team Singapore Fund, with the government matching donations to NSAs.

But, as it waits for approval, the TBAS will also receive support from Sport Singapore (SportSG) and MCCY.

Since early 2023, the tchoukball players have been given access to Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) gym facilities and sports science science support.

SportSG will also support the TBAS as it prepares to host the July 13-16 World Youth Tchoukball Championships and the July 17-18 South East Asia Tchoukball Championships.

The national agency will also be facilitating the TBAS’ application for the Temasek Inspired Fund.

The fund was launched in 2021 with the aim of providing opportunities for national athletes who are not supported by the high performance sports system.

National tchoukball athletes welcomed the additional support.

Men’s captain Ivan Ng said: “The team were excited knowing that they can have access to higher quality facilities.

“Rather than having to sign up for membership outside, we can utilise the facilities provided by SSI.”

Before this, the 21-year-old said they would fork out about $100 monthly for their memberships at private gyms.

Women’s player Angelina Tan, 18, is also glad that she and her teammates can also rely on SSI’s sports science support.

She recalled how she depended mainly on visits to the polyclinic and advice from coaches after a shin injury in 2022, noting that specialised help would have been beneficial.

She said: “Support like physiotherapy can help athletes in recovery and injury management, so that we can train to our maximum potential regardless of the injury...

“When we recover, we can come back fast and continue to improve.”