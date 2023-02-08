Tchoukball? History-making Singapore women’s team propels unknown sport into spotlight

On Jan 1, the Singapore women’s tchoukball team made history by overtaking powerhouses Chinese Taipei to become world No. 1 for the first time. Lim and Tan talk about how they found out about reaching the summit, the shock that followed and how they hope the news will change the future of how the sport is received in Singapore.

More importantly, Lim outlines his hopes for better support from the authorities for the sport.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:55 On finding out that they had become world No.1

2:30 What is tchoukball?

3:45 How popular is tchoukball in Singapore and around the world?

6:20 On the struggles of the Tchoukball Association of Singapore not being a national sports association

9:40 When can Singaporeans catch the team in action and what kind of support do the players hope for in the future?

Read more: https://str.sg/wtH3

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his stories: https://str.sg/wtrD

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!