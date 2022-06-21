Tchaikovsky on a roll after gelding

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) GOLDEN HOSTESS has finished third in both starts, improving when stepped up to this trip last time after debuting over 1,000m. She should make further progress, so has a winning chance.

(8) TUSCANY was on debut when four lengths adrift of Golden Hostess but could get closer with that experience.

(6) RENY would have come on, too, after a pleasing course-and-distance debut. She was not beaten far by a useful sort.

(7) SAY YES is returning from a break after a disappointing last start. But she could have a say if reproducing her debut effort.

Watch the betting on newcomer (5) LADY SILVANO.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) DANCE VARIETY and (4) FORT APACHE would have come on from their pleasing debuts over this course and distance. They should be competitive.

(9) KING MO, (8) INTIMIDATOR and (6) HEATHCLIFF are capable of playing a role, if building on the improvement of their last starts.

Well-bred newcomer (1) ALLEZ MORIS is one to note. Good to watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(11) STRATOSPHERIC has finished second in consecutive starts, the latest over 1,200m. He will be a tough nut to crack over this trip with improvement.

(6) THE HEAT IS ON has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(1) AUTUMN MOON and (7) PRINCESS LOUISA have also shown enough to have a say. But they will need things to go their way from wide draws.

Newcomer (5) WHISKEY MAC and stablemate (9) ROYAL PORT LOUIS should not be ignored.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) NAUSHON has been frustrating to follow but had excuses for a disappointing last run. He remains capable of contesting the finish with the step-back in trip.

(2) ROBERT BURNS should also enjoy the extra distance, so ought to fight out the finish again.

Riding arrangements suggest (7) JEM ROCK could be the pick of the Eric Sands runners, although (4) ELECTRIC WARRIOR should make his presence felt if confirming the improvement shown with blinkers last time.

(5) RUN RUDOLPH RUN caught the eye last time and could have a say with improvement.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) SABINA'S PRODIGY probably prefers further but is well in under the race conditions. He arrives in good form fresh after a break.

(2) DUBAI LIGHTS was a fluent winner over this trip last time. He warrants inclusion despite a six-point penalty.

(3) GLOBAL ALLY was not disgraced in a three-year-old Winter Series feature on his comeback. He would have tightened up since. He is well-weighted and will make his presence felt. Progressive last-start winners

(4) POMODORO'S JET and (5) STEINBECK are racing off career-high marks and could prove better than rated.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) PERFECT TRUST bounced back to form when dropped to 1,200m and reunited with Richard Fourie. She is most effective over this trip and has proven at this level. She has a lead role.

(2) TREASURE HUNT ran well over further off her current mark last time and should again acquit herself competitively back over this trip.

(5) CRACKLIN' ROSE was behind Treasure Hunt from a wide draw last time. But she is weighted to reverse that form from a favourable gate.

(4) REWRITE THE STARS, (7) PARISIENNE GIRL and (9) MAGICAL JAVA could feature.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) TWILIGHT HOUR bounced back to form in a stronger race when reverting to this trip after a break. She would have tightened up, so should have more to offer racing off the same mark.

(2) MA BLACK was given a five-point penalty for a fluent last-start win but is likely to pose a threat.

(6) MISS GREENLIGHT disappointed under a big weight two starts back. She finished behind

(5) LITTLE MISS PINK (2kg worse off) but bounced back last time and can make her presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) TCHAIKOVSKY has improved after being gelded. He has enjoyed a return to sprinting. He followed up his 1,100m maiden win with a workmanlike last-start victory in a similar contest. The six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

(7) CHILLY WINTER, who is the best weighted, will enjoy the conditions and is a threat.

(4) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (6) BALTIMORE JACK are distance-suited and capable of making their presence felt.

(10) WORDSWORTH should not be far off on these terms.

(5) ALPINE CHALLENGE could also get involved.