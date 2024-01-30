‘Taylor Swift effect’? Las Vegas Super Bowl is most expensive ever at $13,000 a seat

NEW YORK – Tickets to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas – a rematch between the 2020 contenders – are the most expensive ever for the event, going for an average US$9,815 (S$13,145) each so far, according to reseller TickPick.

The price is 70 per cent more than last year’s game, which was held in Arizona. The previous record of US$7,046 was set in 2021 in Tampa, Florida, when the game was played at sharply reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

The Feb 11 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is expected to be an exciting one. It includes last year’s Super Bowl winner, the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and tight end Travis Kelce lending star power thanks in part to his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift.

It also includes a team from neighbouring California, the most populous state, and a short drive or flight for many fans. Kansas City won when the teams last met for the National Football League (NFL) championship. The game airs on CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

The cheapest tickets vary by reseller, with TickPick starting at US$8,778, StubHub at US$6,480, US$7,666 on SeatGeek, Vivid Seats at US$6,416 and Ticketmaster at US$8,333.

The NFC championship game on Jan 28 between the 49ers and Detroit Lions drew an audience of 56.7 million viewers on Fox, according to the network, up 19 per cent from a year earlier. BLOOMBERG