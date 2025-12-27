Tavi Time again in Summer Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Kris Lees-trained six-year-old galloper Tavi Time (Dylan Gibbons) finishing the best in the field of nine in the Group 3 Yulong Summer Cup (2,000m) at Randwick on Dec 26.

– Trainer Kris Lees was happy to have 2024 winner Tavi Time retain his title in the A$250,000 (S$215,000) Group 3 Yulong Summer Cup (2,000m) at Randwick on Dec 26.

The six-year-old galloper timed it real well for his second consecutive victory in the feature.

Adding another feather in his cap was having five-year-old gelding Power Of The Brave ($16) take out the Star Turn @ Vinery Stud race (1,000m) two races earlier to land a double, which was just the Boxing Day fare the Newcastle handler wanted.

Tavi Time – a son of Tavistock – is a consistent performer, but with a dearth of victories in 2025.

After winning the Summer Cup for the first time on Dec 26, 2024, the bay gelding went on to claim his first win in 2025 in the Listed Scone Cup (2,000m) on May 16.

After six starts – in which he placed once when second in the Group 3 Lord Mayor’s Cup (1,800m) at Eagle Farm on May 31 – Tavi Time came full circle when he saluted in the Summer Cup again.

“It has been frustrating this preparation,” said Lees.

“He is more than capable on his day, but he got the right pressure up front and Dylan (Gibbons) bided his time to get the runs when they appeared.

“Good win.

“He’s a backmarker and you’ll have bad luck which happens in big races.”

With 56kg on his back, Tavi Time (Dylan Gibbons, $21) punched through between the fading Shangri La Spring (Regan Bayliss) and Estadio Mestalla (Jason Collett) at the 200m, and denied Estadio Mestalla ($4.80) – who carried 61kg – to score by 1¼ lengths.

The Joseph Pride-trained Estadio Mestalla was notching his third straight second, following the Group 3 The Gong (1,600m) on Nov 22 and the Group 2 The Ingham (1,600m) on Dec 13.

“He’s got that electric turn of foot,” said Gibbons.

“I did say to Kris that he can be lethargic early.

“He shot through and put a length on them, but then wanted to reverse park and come back three lengths.

“He’s a bit tricky, but on his day he can be electric.”

