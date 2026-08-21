Tarling to compete in Vuelta a Espana days after brother's death

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Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Josh Tarling (GBR) in the men’s individual time trial road cycling during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais-Pont Alexandre III. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21 - Welshman Josh Tarling is set to compete in the Vuelta a Espana starting on Saturday, just over a week after his brother Finlay's death in a race in Portugal.

Finlay Tarling, 19, died after an accident during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal, with local broadcaster RTP reporting that he was hit by a non-race vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

On Thursday, Netcompany-Ineos confirmed time-trial specialist Josh as part of their line-up for the August 22 to September 13 Vuelta.

Director of Racing Geraint Thomas said the team fully supported his decision to take part in the race, while his mother Dawn said the family also backed the 22-year-old's decision to compete in the Grand Tour.

"Finlay was so incredibly proud of his big brother, and would be watching nose to the TV and shouting as he competed," she added in a post on Instagram.

"So it is right that Josh honours that love and pride by doing what Fin always loved watching him do." REUTERS