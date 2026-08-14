Straitstimes.com header logo

Tanzid scores ton as Bangladesh take 88-run lead over Australia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 14 - Opener Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden century in his second test as Bangladesh reached 286 for three at tea on day two of the series-opener against Australia in Darwin on Friday, taking a first-innings lead of 88 runs.

• Lefthander Tanzid became Bangladesh's first century-maker in Australia in the nation's third test "Down Under" with 101 in 197 balls before slogging spinner Nathan Lyon to be caught by Mitchell Starc running in from long-off.

• Captain and number four Najmul Hossain Shanto was 79 not out at the tea-break, with Mushfiqur Rahim on 26 on a sweltering afternoon at Marrara Oval.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood took Australia's sole wicket in the first session, denying number three Mominul Haque (49) a half-century by having him caught behind.

• Bangladesh resumed on 96 for one in the morning, having bowled Australia out for 198 on day one after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland from August 22. REUTERS

See more on

Bangladesh

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.