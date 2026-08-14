Tanzid scores ton as Bangladesh take 88-run lead over Australia

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Aug 14 - Opener Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden century in his second test as Bangladesh reached 286 for three at tea on day two of the series-opener against Australia in Darwin on Friday, taking a first-innings lead of 88 runs.

• Lefthander Tanzid became Bangladesh's first century-maker in Australia in the nation's third test "Down Under" with 101 in 197 balls before slogging spinner Nathan Lyon to be caught by Mitchell Starc running in from long-off.

• Captain and number four Najmul Hossain Shanto was 79 not out at the tea-break, with Mushfiqur Rahim on 26 on a sweltering afternoon at Marrara Oval.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood took Australia's sole wicket in the first session, denying number three Mominul Haque (49) a half-century by having him caught behind.

• Bangladesh resumed on 96 for one in the morning, having bowled Australia out for 198 on day one after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland from August 22. REUTERS