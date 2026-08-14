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Tanzid half-century pushes Bangladesh to 181-2 at lunch v Australia

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Aug 14 - Opener Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden half-century in his second test to help Bangladesh reach 181 for two at lunch on day two of the series-opener against Australia in Darwin on Friday, trimming the hosts' first innings lead to 17 runs.

• Lefthander Tanzid was 74 not out, with number four Najmul Hossain Shanto on 28 on a sweltering afternoon at Marrara Oval.

• Paceman Josh Hazlewood took Australia's sole wicket in the first session, denying number three Mominul Haque (49) a half-century by having him caught behind.

• Bangladesh resumed on 96 for one in the morning, having bowled Australia out for 198 on day one after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland from August 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.