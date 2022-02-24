Tanzanite Queen will rule again

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) ANGELSEA has proven costly to follow but does not take on a strong field and could get it right. (10) SECONDA ERRORE did well on debut and could make her presence felt. (1) FASHIONIGMA ran way below form last time but could get back on track. (3) IN THE ETHER is starting to come to hand and could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) COOL WINTER comes off a short rest after opening his account and the extra 400m should be to his liking. (2) STRIKE A MATCH won easily on debut and should have no problem with the little extra. She beat (7) TWIN STRIKE by two lengths but the latter is 3kg better off and, even though looking for a lot further, deserves respect. (10) SOUTHERN STYLE is looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) EMIRATE GINA and (6) MISS COOL renew rivalry. The latter finished ahead on both occasions but the deficit is diminishing. (12) UNITED EXPRESS and (3) DAME TWINING could make the money. Respect any money for first-timers, especially (8) RIMAAH.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(6) MCEBISI is the one to beat having displayed threatening recent form. But this is a tricky race. (5) SOWETO SPINA got his tongue over the bit last time and should challenge for honours. (3) FINAL DECLARATION has good early speed to overcome a wide draw. (8) GRAND ESCAPE and (1) NTABAZONDI both found problems last time. They could come into the reckoning.

RACE 5 (2,600M)

(9) CAPE BOUQUET loved the longer distance and will have no problem with this. (10) KISSED BY FIRE needs to find three lengths but has ability and could challenge the more fancied runners. (7) LONDON ROADS was a well-beaten second last time but was reported blowing. He could get into the action. Others will be looking for minor money.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) QUANTUM KING needed his last run. If problem-free, could resume his winning ways. (2) THEORY OF FLIGHT and (5) VAL D'ORCIA could prefer a touch further but cannot be ignored. (6) SHELDON disappointed last time but he comes into this after a rest and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) TANZANITE QUEEN showed a form win last time and could double up on this course and distance. She looks like one of the better bets on the card. (8) PERMESSO AVANTI is on the up and meets her on 5kg better terms for three lengths. (4) COLD FACT could challenge if jumping on terms. (1) LUCY IN THE SKY and (6) WARSHIP could get into the novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) MOUNIA is capable but races in new surroundings. If ready she should contest the finish. (6) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is struggling to find best form. But if in the mood, can compete. (4) VEROLINA comes off a deserved maiden win after finding obstacles. Could easily post a double. (8) RIO'S KISS won on the second time of asking and could improve.