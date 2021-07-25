Sporting Life

Tan's stoic, shooting tribe are hotshots in their own right

Rohit Brijnath‍ Assistant Sports Editor In Tokyo
Singapore's Adele Tan took some time to compose herself before her first shot in the 10m air rifle but she finished a creditable 21st.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The best behaved tribe at the Olympics stand obediently in a straight line of 50 and never utter a sound. Not a whine, a curse, a snarl. They take their stance one metre from each other but it seems like they never see each other. Only their guns burp, never them.

This is Singaporean Adele Tan's world yesterday. She wanted to be a concert pianist and now she is stuck in a society of shooting stoics. Yet if we pay homage routinely to athletic movement, we should occasionally salute the fine art of stillness. Even if in those stiff jackets they look like a contemplative cult of badly dressed yogis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 25, 2021, with the headline 'Tan's stoic, shooting tribe are hotshots in their own right'. Subscribe
