Tan's stoic, shooting tribe are hotshots in their own right

The best behaved tribe at the Olympics stand obediently in a straight line of 50 and never utter a sound. Not a whine, a curse, a snarl. They take their stance one metre from each other but it seems like they never see each other. Only their guns burp, never them.

This is Singaporean Adele Tan's world yesterday. She wanted to be a concert pianist and now she is stuck in a society of shooting stoics. Yet if we pay homage routinely to athletic movement, we should occasionally salute the fine art of stillness. Even if in those stiff jackets they look like a contemplative cult of badly dressed yogis.