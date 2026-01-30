Tanneron to redeem herself in Olympic Duel Stakes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bass mare gets chance to make up for missing out on Cape Town G2

– A runner, who would have been a top hope at the World Pool meeting at Kenilworth last time, has her chance on Met Day on Jan 31.

It was a classic case of what could have been for Tanneron. But for missing a start in the Group 2 Sceptre Stakes (1,200m) at Kenilworth on Jan 10, the four-year-old mare might have already had a “black-type” win next to her name.

This time, the daughter of American sire Var – who ran 10th in the 2004 Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,000m) won by the legendary Silent Witness – takes on the 250,000-rand (S$20,000) Listed Olympic Duel Stakes (1,200m), slated as Race 10 at 11.20pm (Singapore time) on the South Africa race card.

“Tanneron, I thought, was unlucky not to get a run on King’s Plate Day due to the restricted field sizes,” said trainer Candice Bass who also has Babelicious in the race. “So this is a slightly weaker race for her and I think she may be better off here.

“They are both really fit and well at home. There isn’t much between the two of them and Babelicious is doing really nicely at home.

“It is quite an open race and I think Babelicious has to step up to the plate this time around and they are among the chances.”

While Babelicious, also by Var, was a last-start winner of an open handicap at Kenilworth over 1,500m on Dec 21, Bass also saddled up three runners in the 1 million-rand Group 1 Majorca Stakes (1,600m).

They include Rainbow Lorikeet, who was third in the Group 1 Paddock Stakes (1,800m) at Kenilworth on Jan 10.

“Rainbow Lorikeet was pretty unlucky in the Paddock Stakes,” said Bass. “We’re bringing her back to a mile, she is consistent and took that run well.

“Double Grand Slam will be the filly to beat at the trip but Rainbow Lorikeet is never far off.”

Bass also has Scarlet Macaw and Roccapina in the Majorca Stakes, which is slated as Race 7 at 9.20pm (Singapore time) on the South Africa race card.

“Roccapina is third-up and I think she will be at her best after being unlucky in this race last year, and she’s the kind of filly that could surprise,” she said.

“Scarlet Macaw ran on very strongly over 1,200m and I think 1,400m is her best trip. The mile might be a stretch for her but she is pace-dependent.

“If they have a decent pace, then she will be running on.”

RACING AND SPORTS