Tan not floored by loss

National gymnast Tan Sze En may have lost her coach a year before the Tokyo Olympics, but the 19-year-old stressed that the departure of former national coach Gerrit Beltman will not significantly affect her preparations for the rescheduled Games.

Calling the Dutchman's resignation a loss for Singapore Gymnastics (SG), she said: "Technique-wise, he was a great coach and he pushed us to be the best that we could be without compromising our health or safety.

"I felt comfortable communicating my needs and thoughts about the training plan or any injuries I had and I trusted that he would listen to what I was saying and make the necessary adjustments."

Tan, who underwent wrist surgery two weeks ago, is not unduly worried as her training and rehabilitation is now being managed by SG general manager Karen Norden and its sport psychologist Joyce Koh.

The Stanford University student told The Straits Times yesterday: "It will be about 10 more weeks before I start weight bearing and by that time I should be at my university training with my college coaches."

Beltman, who joined SG as head coach of the women's artistic gymnastics team last August, resigned on July 17 to return to the Netherlands.

The 64-year-old had recently admitted to having previously "mistreated and humiliated young gymnasts to win medals".

It is understood that the incidents took place in Belgium, where he was national coach from 2002 to 2008, and the Netherlands, where he previously led the Dutch national junior team.

Norden had earlier told ST that his departure was a family-based decision and "unrelated to the stories of abuse".

Tan, who earned her ticket to Tokyo at last October's World Championships, is now focused on making a full recovery while maintaining her lower body strength.

"When I'm back in the gym, I hope to work on my form and execution and maybe play around with increasing some difficulty," she said.

With SG on the hunt for Beltman's replacement, the athletes are now guided by artistic programme manager Perry Koh and ex-Olympian Lim Heem Wei, who is one of the national women's artistic gymnastics coaches.

A couple of "strong candidates" have applied for the role, said Norden.

Applications for the post closed on Monday and the association expects to go through the final process of recruitment within the next month.

Norden said: "A few of the candidates that we have received to date have the experience required, but more importantly, they have indicated they have a passion for creating a safe environment.

"But in saying that we still have a long way to go in the recruitment process, ensuring our human resource processes are rigorous, due diligence is taken and it is in line with our child commitment statement.

"The process will not be rushed or compromised. We want someone who is aligned and wants the positive culture, where athletes are respected and that their health and well-being a priority."