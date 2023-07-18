Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of Singapore National Olympic Council

SINGAPORE – Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has resigned from his post as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), the organisation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Tan resigned from the People’s Action Party, as Speaker and an MP for Marine Parade GRC over an extramarital affair with Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an SNOC spokesman said that its executive committee has accepted Tan’s resignation and noted that the constitution states that “in the event of the resignation of the president, the vice-president who is most senior in office shall be appointed as the acting president for the remainder of the term of the resigned president”.

“Accordingly, Mrs Jessie Phua, who is currently the most senior vice-president in office, will be appointed by SNOC as its acting president at the next executive committee meeting,” said the statement.

“The SNOC executive committee thanks Mr Tan for his years of service and contributions to the SNOC.”

Tan has been SNOC president since 2014 and he was re-elected unanimously in September 2022 for a third term from 2022 to 2026.