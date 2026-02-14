Talk To The Master to assert his authority

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) BEST OF ALL and (1) PLACE OF PRACTICE are both trained by Gareth van Zyl. Best Of All started favourite on debut but found one too good. He should come on from that run. Place Of Practice ran second at his last two and Sean Veale rides for Hollywood Racing.

(7) GOOD OMEN was a beaten favourite in an Open Maiden last run giving the winner 7kg in what was a smart effort.

(8) SAIL THE HORIZON has not been too far back with both starts behind in the soft. He can come on from that.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA has been knocking at the door. Ran a close-up second over the trip last time.

(2) TAYLOR’S VERSION has shown consistent Cape form, which tends to stand up well in KZN. Should make a bold bid.

(13) WARRIOR ROSE is lightly raced and seems to have issues with long breaks between her two starts. She comes off a rest from a wide draw but the stable is in form.

(3) MISS DANON has shown some recent improvement and can do better over this shorter trip.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(1) DAY TWO has come on nicely and was touched off over course and distance last time.

The filly (3) SPANISH FEUD has shown signs of coming to hand. She was a well-beaten third last outing but the blinkers are back on.

(4) QUICKSMART makes first trip test but had a fair local debut. Threat, if he stays the distance.

(8) WILLIAM OF ORANGE jumps in trip but has Callan Murray aboard and may be worth watching in the market.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(7) CURIOUS GIRL is lightly raced and won well first-up after a break. That run should have brought her on a little more over a trip that should suit.

(6) PAST AND PRESENT has run well over this trip in the Cape. He has shown up well in two smart for his new stable and can follow up.

(5) SPECTACULAR is holding form well and stays the trip. He should make his presence felt.(8) HODGEPODGE is back over an ideal trip. Blinkers on.

Race 5 (1,950m)

Veteran (6) BANZAI PIPELINE has been running consistently but switches to the turf. However, he takes on a modest line-up and should feature.

(5) I AM CLASSY has come to hand at recent outings. He had a wide draw last run and takes on slightly weaker field.

(1) COOL WIND has shown steady form since her maiden win. Can improve further over this trip.

(10) BASIE RAAKVAT is always dangerous and has shown up well at long odds in his last two.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) SONATA SAMARITAN has only been out of the money twice in 10 outings. She has gone very close at her last two and the claim could make all the difference.

(9) PROM QUEEN has been consistent of late and her last win was over the trip. She has a fair weight.

(11) LADY SABRINA comes with steady Highveld form. She also benefits from Mickaella Michel’s allowance which is definitely in her favour.

Stable companions (13) RANI TARABAI and (12) GRAND OCCASION have both drawn wide, but can show up.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) JAZZ FESTIVAL has been knocking at the door for some time now. He drops in class and, although taking a corresponding rise in weight, he does have the best of the draw.

(5) MISSISSIPPI SPICE was a good second at his last start. He can improve.

(2) VENCEDOR showed up well at long odds in first run out of the maidens. He has a much better draw this time around and can go one better.

(7) SWORD SPEED is back from a break but has two smart efforts to his name. He may just need it but cannot be left out of any exotics.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(9) TALK TO THE MASTER made a promising debut for his new stable. He can get Dominic Zaki off the mark since his arrival in KZN.

(5) JP’S PALACE has been consistent in the lower divisions, but comes into the race off a light weight and first-time cheekpieces.

(13) CYMRIC has a wide draw to contend with but has been coming to hand slowly. He steps up in trip but looks primed.

(3) DYLAN’S CHAMP made a smart debut first-up for the stable and first-time blinkers. He is smart on his day.

Race 9 (1,500m)



(5) CLEARTHERUNWAY has shown up well in two starts out of the maidens.

(11) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH has his third run back after a spell in the Cape. He was a beaten favourite at his last two and can in.

(9) MISTER NIBBLES started at long odds last run but showed up well. He is now better off in the handicap.

(4) COWDRAY PARK is climbing the handicap slowly and has a chance of a hat-trick.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(5) COWBOY COUNTRY shows promise and was not far back behind stronger last time. He drops in class and should feature.

(11) DAPPER is long overdue another win. He has been trying further but may now prefer this trip. He has a claiming apprentice up with first-time cheekpieces.

(2) CHICARITO surprised on debut beating (10) THE MARQUEE who started at even longer odds. The Marquee has since franked that form.