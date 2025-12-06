Talents Ambition to win again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Mark Newnham-trained Talents Ambition (Hugh Bowman) bringing up the second of his three Hong Kong wins, coming in the Class 3 Mody Handicap (1,650m) at Sha Tin on Dec 1, 2024. The Into Mischief grey lines up in the Class 2 Chatham Handicap (1,200m) at the same track on Dec 7 and will this time be ridden by Lyle Hewitson..

Race 1 (1,650m)

7 Beauty Missile caught the eye in his first appearance in Class 5. From barrier 10 he was posted wide without cover the entire way, yet still closed well into fifth. With barrier 4, he finally gets the set-up to convert.

3 Meepmeep slides back into Class 5, where his record holds up and he is the only runner in the field with a win at this track and trip. Barrier 12 complicates his map, though, and they may have to ride him for luck early.

1 Courier Magic keeps knocking, placing in all three runs this campaign, including a narrow second at this course and distance two back. Zac Purton staying on gives him every hope to break through.

14 Foremost Teddy draws to advantage in barrier 3 and should map kindly. He has been frustrating not winning a race, but he has produced many encouraging efforts and remains in the mix.

Race 2 (1,200m)

6 Glory Cloud is ready to win. This is his fourth run in Class 5 and his form has improved since dropping to the grade. He arrives off a short-head second, and that effort sets him up to go one better.

8 Cheer For South backs up quickly from Dec 3 when he was not able to be ridden out, but he gets an upgrade returning to this track and trip. His run two back, a game second after working wide on the pace, is the effort to go on, especially from a low draw.

5 Colourful Winner was one of the best on-pace performers in a fast-run 1,400m at Sha Tin on Nov 30, and that stacks up well on the back-up.

10 Double Bingo will likely be forced back from barrier 11, but his form is hard to fault and Purton taking over appeals.

Race 3 (1,200m)

7 Invictus Dragon effectively had a barrier trial in that void race last month, but he still moved well and looked to have returned in good order. This is only his fourth official start and his first-up fifth to Oldtown, beaten under a length, was a big improvement. Barrier 4 sets him up to take another step.

1 Aurio also comes through that void race and was tested to the line, which was encouraging. It was his first start for Manfred Man and, more importantly, he jumped cleanly after refusing to jump as a short-priced favourite last season.

5 Vigor Eye debuts for David Hayes and has produced several promising trials. From barrier 2, he should settle close to the speed and is capable of running a bold race.

2 Brownneedsfurther is building nicely and his first-up third at Happy Valley reads well. A quiet trial since indicates he is holding form well.

Race 4 (1,400m)

13 Quick Contribution resumed with a fast-finishing second over 1,200m and clearly returned in good order. Blinkers go on for the first time, he switches back to Sha Tin and rising to 1,400m looks perfect. He is set up to break through.

7 Incredible Moment can take advantage of a race that lacks genuine early speed. With the rails out in the C+3 position, front runners should get every chance and he maps to control things from the outset.

1 Jubilant Winner draws poorly in barrier 12 but his overall form makes him hard to dismiss. He posted back-to-back wins before his below-par latest run, has since trialled well and is capable of bouncing back.

3 City Thunder is first-up after almost a year off, but he has always shown ability and the Purton booking first-up adds confidence.

Race 5 (1,400m)

11 Better And Better turned in one of the runs of the race last start. From barrier 12 he was dragged back early, forced to chase against the shape, yet still surged late to finish under two lengths from the winner. Barrier 4 gives him a perfect platform and a good trial between runs suggests he is ready to strike.

3 Fit For Beauty will start short and with reason. He resumed for his third career start, was crunched late in betting and won with authority. He looks a horse with plenty more to give.

2 With A Smile finds far better conditions second-up. His first-up fifth at Happy Valley was decent, but Sha Tin 1,400m is much more in his wheelhouse and barrier 2 sets him up to run to his best.

12 Positive Smile cannot draw a gate to save himself, but continues to run well and is capable of sneaking into the finish at odds.

Race 6 (1,000m)

5 We Are Hero backs up quickly from a strong fourth to Colourful King last week. That was a stiff Class 2 and this is a far easier assignment. The booking of James McDonald is a strong one and he gets a serious winning chance.

13 Sparkling Fellow is edging closer to a breakthrough. He charged late for a neck second to Alpha Strike first-up and then ran third to Crimson Flash. That formline stacks up strongly for this.

7 Fast Responder continues to hold his form with two seconds from four runs this term. Most recently he finished runner-up to Crimson Flash, which again looks the right reference.

2 Horsepower is erratic and his manners cost him. But he dips back into Class 3 for the first time since winning five starts ago, and that alone is enough to keep him in the conversation if he races generously.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Jolly Companion blew the start last time when he jumped awkwardly and lost ground, before launching late into fourth. It was a big run under the circumstances. He has since trialled well, gets a decent jockey upgrade with Maxime Guyon taking over and a cleaner getaway puts him right in the mix.

7 Star Figure is also heading the right way. His last-start fifth carried merit as he was forced to settle too far back through no fault of his own, yet still closed nicely.

3 Fortune Whiskey is a noted third-up improver with two wins from three, and he arrives off his best run yet on the all-weather when second to Vulcanus.

1 Vulcanus returns to his preferred surface after a get-back, run-on sixth on turf. Drawing barrier 4 gives him a suitable map to produce his best.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Talents Ambition will be hoping for a race shape that suits his get-back style. The 1,200m is the query on paper, but his one attempt at this track and trip was excellent when third against some of these. The seven-day turnaround appeals and he is worth consideration at a fair price.

1 Bottomuptogether will likely start favourite dropping in grade and returning to a track and trip where he is one from one after making all impressively. Barrier 11, however, is awkward and he may be forced to burn petrol early to get across.

6 Sing Dragon was only fair on turf last start, which was expected. But he should bounce back returning to his preferred track and trip, where he has four wins from eight.

4 Capital Delight is a noted fresh performer with three wins from nine first-ups and his pattern of settling back and sweeping late fits.

Race 9 (1,650m)

13 Allcash caused a boilover first-up, but it was less of a shock when you factor in his earlier run this season that came with vet excuses. He returns to Class 3 which is the query, yet he looks a more furnished horse and the switch back to the all-weather is a plus.

1 New Forest will attempt to control things from the front again after his all-the-way win from barrier 13. Barrier 3 hands Lyle Hewitson far more flexibility in the early stages.

5 Another World is untested on the all-weather under race conditions. But his second-up run was full of merit, considering the work he did, and barrier 1 offers him a far kinder map.

4 Reliable Profit finally draws low after two wide barriers. His form this season, a win and two thirds from three starts, makes him hard to ignore.

Race 10 (1,400m)

2 Top Dragon is a horse going places. He lifted his record to three from nine with a smart second-up win and has trialled well since. Another victory would push his rating into Classic Mile territory.

1 Little Paradise carries a similar upward profile as a four-year-old on the rise. He was aiming to go two from two last start but struck a slowly run race that did not suit. On paper it does read as Purton choosing to stick with him over Top Dragon, which adds plenty of intrigue.

13 Lucky Sam Gor also comes through that slowly run race where he was exceptional late into sixth from well back, completely undone by the tempo. Barrier 14 likely forces them to ride for luck, which may be telling late.

10 Forza Toro draws for a far better run than he did from out wide last start and can turn in a better showing.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club