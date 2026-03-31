Talents Ambition one to watch

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Only U has been close to a win for the Brett Crawford stable, placing thrice from eight, and Zac Purton riding from barrier 3 gives him every chance to convert.

6 Macanese Master brings the most reliable profile in the field, with two wins and two placings this season from seven starts. While 1,000m reads as his best trip, he did run a solid third at this track and distance three runs ago.

8 Triumphant Warrior has had to contend with wide gates in both runs since joining the Jamie Richards stable, either leading or racing on pace before fading late for respectable efforts. Barrier 10 is a challenge, but his form is there.

5 Noble Deluxe has been below his best in two runs since an all-weather win. But that is still the run to lean on, and barrier 1 gives him the chance to bounce back.

Race 2 (1,650m)

6 Happydearhappydeer ticks a few boxes, having his second attempt in Class 5 while switching to the all-weather where he has placed three times from five runs. His recent turf efforts have not been the worst, but these conditions look much more in his favour.

10 Meepmeep closed strongly into second last start against the race shape. He can win any time.

8 Hailtothevictors has already posted a couple of encouraging all-weather runs this season and that keeps him right in the mix, especially from barrier 2.

2 Diriya is the class dropper to note. The Purton booking and barrier 1 should set him up to improve his form.

Race 3 (1,650m)

4 Never Peter Out found form again last time, rolling to the lead before overdoing it early and fading into fifth, and the effort had merit given the race shape. He looks back on track.

1 Supreme Agility returns fresh after pulling up with blood in the trachea last time, but his previous form was consistent, including a win over California Star that reads well. A good lead-in trial suggests he is ready to run well.

11 Lakeshore Hero has been plagued by wide draws in his last four starts. Barrier 10 is another awkward gate, but it is not the worst. He can still be finishing off strongly late.

3 Good Luck Babe maps for a soft run from barrier 3 and the step-up in distance looks a plus after racing wide over 1,200m last time.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Speedy Smartie has been a revelation since joining the Crawford stable, winning three of eight this season and finishing second on four other starts. He returns fresh after trialling well and still looks to have scope in the ratings.

1 Pi Legend can improve with the drop to Class 4. An impressive lead-in trial hints he is in good order, and similar leading tactics look likely under Nichola Yuen’s 10lb (4.5kg) claim.

3 Flowing Riches has found his niche at this track and trip, landing back-to-back thirds.

12 No Other Choice gets a map upgrade after his last-start third. Barrier 1 gives him the chance to settle closer in the run and improve his winning chances.

Race 5 (1,800m)

1 Osi Honour has not shown much through four runs, but the class drop is the key angle. His sixth two starts ago was a sound effort and came against stronger Class 3 opposition than this, which gives him a platform to improve.

2 California Star has been consistent on the all-weather, but wide draws and a tendency to miss the kick have made it harder for him to win. Barrier 10 is another tricky gate, yet his turn of foot keeps him among the hardest to hold out.

11 Yoda’s Choice has struggled to win in this grade. But, from an on pace position, he can give a good account of himself.

5 Happy Universe’s second behind California Star two starts ago reads well, and that form has him right in the mix.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Tourbillon Golfer drops back to Class 4 and that puts him back on the radar. He can mix his form as a roarer. But, from barrier 1, he can give a sight in this field, especially with Yuen’s 10lb claim to help him keep rolling.

3 One Man Show gets a clear map upgrade into barrier 2 after jumping from 12 last time and, since the class drop, he has been knocking on the door.

8 Ace Power made an encouraging first start for the Mark Newnham stable when running on strongly for second behind Juicy Dragon, and he can build on that.

9 Juicy Dragon broke through for an overdue win last time, doing it comfortably with the visors on for the first time. He remains a winning chance, but barrier 12 makes the task tougher.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Good Chap remains the one to beat after back-to-back wins at this track and distance since the blinkers went on.

1 Igor Stravinsky drops back to Class 4 where his record is strong, and barrier 1 suits his pattern, especially with Britney Wong’s 7lb (3.2kg) claim. She should make use of the inside draw to push forward and make her own luck.

3 Wolf Coming is the class dropper to note after showing ability in Class 3, including a third behind Infinite Resolve two runs ago. Danny Shum’s runners on the all-weather are always worth keeping onside.

10 Malpensa went too quickly from barrier 10 last time but still only faded to fifth, so the effort had merit. Quieter tactics look the better play and barrier 12 may naturally push him into a more patient ride.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Blazing Wind returned to form with a strong-finishing third last start. A sharp trial win since has kept him on the boil, and barrier 1 under the in-form Jerry Chau sets him up to get the run of the race.

4 Victory Sky stuck on well for second behind Magnifique last time, and he receives every chance again from barrier 4 with Purton staying aboard.

5 Aurora Patch was in the same race and the run is best forgiven after he covered ground wide throughout, ending up well beaten in seventh. His win two starts ago is the effort to lean on.

1 Romantic Son tries the all-weather for the first time but is good enough to be competitive, and barrier 3 gives him the chance to land in the right spot early.

Race 9 (1,650m)

2 Talents Ambition gets back and finishes off, but his map looks kinder, which can see him improve on a last-start fourth. Purton taking the ride is the other key change.

7 Romantic Thor has been knocking on the door through back-to-back placings at the course and trip, including a head-defeat last time that puts him right there again. Barrier 13 is the query for where he lands early.

4 Loch Tay’s trial was sound enough for the return. He won at this track and trip four runs ago, then had excuses in three starts since.

3 Dragon Air Force is best forgiven for a poor effort last time, with his earlier form the better guide. Barrier 4 and Yuen’s 10lb claim add to his appeal.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club