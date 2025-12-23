Talented sprinter Elusive Winter knocking on the door

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) RACHETTU is improving rapidly and gets the services of the in-form Louis Burke. He rates the one to beat.

(3) JOUEUR DE FLUTE is taking time, holding form and has a huge place chance.

(4) CASINO KING has claims on his good penultimate run and (8) FINAL CALL can serve up more after her good last run.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) REDLIGHT LANE is an interesting runner and was only 5½ lengths off the winner last time. Strong claims.

(8) FANTINE finished third over this trip last time. She should go very close to winning.

(4) AUTUMN RUSH ran a fair race last time and can earn again.

(5) GATHERING WINTER has quartet credentials.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) CUTIE PATOOTIE caught the eye on debut when third. With natural progression, she could be tough to beat.

(2) AURELIAN went close last time with a second over the mile at Greyville on Oct 19. She should not be a maiden for too much longer – big chance.

(6) KISSES can do way better than her last three but is never far off the action and has a bright place chance.

(9) BEAUTIFUL ONE is a must for trifectas and quartets.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(3) IN MOTION is knocking on the door after four seconds in just five starts. If he does not win, he may battle going forward.

(4) TIME HONORED is never far off the winner and should be in the firing line.

(5) MONTESSORI has plenty of scope and can be included in the shortlist.

(1) BARRY’S BOY could be the quartet value.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) ELUSIVE WINTER is speedy, has solid form and rates an obvious winning chance.

(1) FIRE ATTACK’s last run was huge when second to Buffalo Storm Cody over 1,160m. Despite needing further and getting ready for other races to come, he can go very close.

(3) TENANGO and (4) WINTER SNAP must be included for the quartet.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) RATTLESNAKE is holding consistent form, and again gets weight off the back from the talented apprentice Sifisokuhle Bungane. Top pick.

(10) CAVALRY COMMANDER ran a much better race last time when nearly beating Gold Giboski. He can go one more.

(6) CATCH A PENNY is a stunning filly that won a gutsy race last time. She is one for the shortlist and must be factored in all bets.

(5) MOODY BLUE is a recent maiden winner but could fair well and place first time in open company – quartet inclusion.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Trainer Herman Brown holds a strong hand with two hugely competitive runners.

(7) THE NIGHT FERRY is likely to punch forward and take the race by the scruff of the neck and can hold on. Richard Fourie sticks with the ride, which is always a great sign.

(6) GOLD INDEX is consistent and never far off the action – big chance.

(4) DEVIL A SAINT is taking time for the next win but went close last time. He must be respected and included.

(5) MELA STRENGTH always has claims and warrants inclusion in the quartet.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) SILVER SALUTE showed encouraging progression at the second time of asking. With the likelihood of more to come, he could rate a hard horse to oppose.

(3) SOUTH OF FRANCE keeps running third but should get it all right soon – strong place chance.

(6) BURNING DESIRE ran a good race on debut and would have come on from the experience. He can be expected to get way closer this time – big runner.

(7) GREEK HEIRESS went close last time and should again finish in the money.