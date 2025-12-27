Talented Major Tommie should go back-to-back

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) QUARTER MASTER showed huge progression in his second run. He could be tough to beat.

(5) PLACE OF PRACTICE also showed good improvement at his second start and can go very close.

(1) CAMOGIE failed to deliver on debut. Plenty more can be expected from him as he clearly needed the run.

(3) SON OF RAFEEF has each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) SAUDI SWEEP is getting closer to the winner’s enclosure and looks ready for her breakthrough.

(9) TIPPERARY may have found it a touch too far last time. With the drop back in distance to 1,200m, she can win.

(1) PENAN NOM is the place value and must be included in all bets.

(10) FLEUR DE LING should be in the first four.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) BOURBON’S BEAST has solid form and can go one better.

(3) CHRISTMAS CACTUS should go close to getting it all right.

(6) STRUTTING is one for the shortlist and can go one better in a competitive race.

(7) MALONGANE finished third over 1,200m last time. He steps up to the mile and is one to watch.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) FATE OF FORTUNE is in mustard form and is selected to continue on winning ways.

(1) RAFA’S BOY, who finished third in his last two starts, is taking time for the next win, but he is never far off and has huge claims.

(3) KINSHIN SHA can do better and is the value.

(4) CHARA SANDS is a natural inclusion for the quartet.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(3) CONVOCATION is ultra consistent and rates the one they all have to fear the most.

(4) MISS LADYATERIX has solid form and will provide plenty cheek all the way home – strong each-way chance.

(6) TARA STAR and (1) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE are ones for the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Last-start winner (4) MAJOR TOMMIE is talented and is selected to continue on winning ways.

(2) WILD JUSTICE is lightly raced and might well have plenty more to offer – each-way chance.

(5) CYMRIC can be expected to do way better than last time and could be the place value.

(7) KALAHARI ROLLER has strong place claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) FASCINATION went very close last time and can go one better.

(2) LIGHT OF GABRIEL has caught the eye in both her post-maiden runs and will be a huge contender for top position.

(6) WINTER RAINFALL boasts solid form and is knocking loudly at the door for the next win – bright chance.

(9) WHAT A PASSION scored nicely over this trip last time. Do not dismiss.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) DAWN SURPRISE is holding form and is one of the leading contenders. Include in all bets.

(5) LITTLEBLACKGEM can do better than her last run and can bounce right back to her best.

(7) QUENTASIA can never be ignored from any bets.

(1) MOVING IN can improve to get way closer.