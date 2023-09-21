Asian Games profile: Taking her best shot

What has been the hardest moment of your last two years?

I’m quite a cheerful person. So I don’t dwell much about my so-called failures. To me, they’re just feedback. But if you’re talking about the hardest, the most recent one was probably (at the world championships). We actually had a training camp right before the championships. During the training camp, it was perfect. Everything was good. But I still didn’t manage to do well for the competition. Many things happened. I would say that I still did my best despite everything that happened, (but) I’m still trying to process it.

What are the struggles you might go through during a competition?

I guess there’s only one kind, which is mental (laughs). Yeah, because it’s a repetitive sport, right? So actually, if you want me to shoot a 10 right now, I can do it for you. But if you want me to shoot 60 10s, that’s when it gets tough. That’s when you need to really know yourself very well. Like when you need to take breaks, when you need to cancel a shot, all these little things which people might not understand if you’re not in this sport.

What does it feel like when you’re shooting well?

Usually I don’t feel much because you’re in that zone. So you just keep on going and going and going. So when you really realise that you’re shooting well, that’s when you kind of somehow pop out of the zone. And then you’ve got to somehow find a way back into it again.

What is going perfectly for you to be in that zone?

I guess it’s just automation. It’s like walking, you don’t have to think about left leg, right leg. It’s the same in shooting. When you’re in a zone, just load and just do the process. And then you don’t even aim so long. And sometimes it’s not even perfect, but somehow your trigger finger just moves. And then it’ll be a 10. All this is being practised in training, that’s how your body remembers.

Are you a perfectionist?

Hmmm, I don’t think so... But I do know I am very competitive.

Can you explain?

When I was younger, when they asked me ‘Oh, you really do have a passion for shooting?’ and I just don’t feel like the answer is yes. I don’t really like shooting. And then after a long while I realised that what I do like is, I like to compete, and shooting is just a medium. So if you put me into a badminton court, I probably want to win. If you put me in a bowling alley, I probably want to win... now I want to win in shooting.

What do you love or fear about competition?

I think just one (thing), which will answer both: Which is getting out of my comfort zone. Since young, my mum used to put me in MindChamps. And one of the things I took away, which I feel changed my life, is to always get out of my comfort zone... So to me, like getting out of my comfort zone is scary, yet when I do eventually get out of it I get very excited as well. You get to experience the feelings that many people don’t get to experience. My life, it’s such a unique life. Not everyone represents their country. Not everyone gets to understand the stress of being in a finals hall. It’s so exciting yet scary.

Give me an example about getting out of your comfort zone?

When I was young, I was a very fearful kid. I don’t even dare to open my mouth to order from the store because I’m so scared to talk to strangers. And then from there to now it’s all because I push myself out of (the comfort zone). Whenever there’s a gathering that I didn’t want to go, because I’m scared or awkward, I will say ‘let’s just go and see what happens’. And that’s what I always do and then I will learn how to deal with awkwardness, learn how to speak to other people. Just all these little things in my life that helped me grow as a person and also someone who competes for her country.

What’s the one thing you always take to a competition?

My bolster and my eye mask.

What’s the one thing people don’t understand about your sport?

That triggering is a lot more important than aiming... (Also) usually people think that, ‘oh, you got to look at the target’. But actually, you have to look at your weapon. Your sights, not the target. So the target is like 30 per cent, your sights is like 70 per cent.

In what way are you like your zodiac animal, the dog?

I’m friendly. I like to make people happy.

CITATION

“If you want me to shoot a 10 right now, I can do it for you. But if you want me to shoot 60 10s, that’s when it gets tough.” -- Teh Xiu Hong on the test of shooting

FACT FILE

Name: Teh Xiu Hong

Age: 29

EVENTS: 10m air pistol, 25m sport pistol

ACHIEVEMENTS: Jakarta Grand Prix 2022 (25m pistol team) gold, Changwon World Cup 2022 (25m pistol & 25m pistol team) gold, Cairo World Cup 2022 (25m pistol team) silver