Taegan’s Champ can live up to his name again

Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) UBERMENSCH is the form choice and rates hard to oppose but, if debutante (10) SHIVERING LIGHT is supported, then expect her to threaten.

(1) LANCE ALOT ran below form in his last two but could produce his best.

(7) LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN can fight for minor placings.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(10) GIMMESUMLUV is more experienced and will be competitive.

(1) HOT COCOA showed good improvement in blinkers and should be right there.

(2) POWER OF PEARLS is overdue for a win and should be involved again.

(3) EMERALD COUNTESS has a chance.

Race 3 (1,450m)

Cracking contest between two highly regarded 3YOs, (1) QUICKFREEZE and (2) SPEEDMAN. The former put his older rivals to the sword when winning over this trip last time. It is encouraging that jockey Craig Zackey sticks with him instead of the latter, who lost little in defeat when beaten for the first time in his most recent outing at a higher level.

Last-start scorer (6) GOLDEN OPERATOR can improve in his second appearance as a gelding.

Class dropper (7) BELIEVE IN FATE may also have more to offer stretching out to this trip in his peak outing.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) AGOGE bounced back from a disappointing no-show in a 3YO feature, with an impressive last-start win under a big weight against older opposition. This extended trip will suit, so a resultant eight-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(8) MASTER SPY also can improve after a winning re-appearance over a shorter trip.

Class dropper (4) BUDDY BOY can make his presence felt, while veteran (5) ARUMUGAM has earning potential too.

Race 5 (1800m)

(1) TAEGAN’S CHAMP improved in first-time blinkers to win his second-last start. With the headgear back on, he can score.

(4) SOLDIER’S EYE was not disgraced in a staying feature last time and could give a more competitive account in these calmer waters.

Last-start scorer (9) ONE MORE STAR remains competitive off revised marks.

(3) DAIMYO is worth following.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Several of these are closely matched on recent form, but (6) TIME FOR CHARITY should have the measure of (3) IN THE ETHER again.

Class droppers (1) TIGER STORM and (4) TIME WILL TELL should be right in the thick of things too.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) HONG KONG and (1) SONIC JET won similar contests last time, and both should remain competitive off their revised marks. However, the latter is 4.5kg worse off with (4) BLIND AMBITION, who represents the value on these weight terms.

The unexposed (8) MALIBU could have more to offer stretching out to this trip.

Race 8 (1,450m)

Last-start winners (2) VAMANOS and (1) PLAY WITH THE WIND could fight out the finish, despite penalties for their recent successes. The progressive former has experience over this distance, so she gets the nod.

(7) WAITING ON CHARLIE and (3) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN have the form and experience to make their presence felt.