Tadese Takele defends Tokyo Marathon title after sprint finish

Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele races to the finish line first followed by Kenya’s Geoffrey Toroitich (middle) and Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso (back) in the men's category of the Tokyo Marathon.

TOKYO – Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele successfully defended his Tokyo Marathon title on March 1, barely edging Kenya’s Geoffrey Toroitich in a sprint finish to cross the line in 2hr 3min 37sec.

Takele finished with the same official time as Toroitich after a dramatic battle for the line, with Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso just one second further behind in third place.

“I knew that the final stage would be decisive,” said the 23-year-old Takele.

“Around 41km I wanted to wait and see what would happen and then I made my move right before the finish.”

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in 2:14:29, a new course record.

Ethiopia’s Berukan Welde was second in 2:16:36, followed by her countrywoman Hawi Feysa in 2:17:39.

In warm, dry conditions in the Japanese capital, a men’s leading pack including Takele, Toroitich, Mutiso and Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko broke away around the 37km mark.

Takele made a late move and managed to stay in front despite a last-gasp challenge from Toroitich.

“Today’s race was a great one,” added Takele.

“There was intense and positive competition, and I’m truly happy that I was able to win.”

The men’s field was weakened by the withdrawal through injury of Kenya’s Timothy Kiplagat and Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha in the lead-up to the race.

In the women’s competition, Kosgei was in a class of her own and finished more than two minutes clear of her nearest rival.

Kosgei, the Tokyo Marathon champion and Olympic silver medallist in 2021, has said she will compete for Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“We have a lot of athletes in Kenya,” said Kosgei.

“I want some young generation to follow my step to join me in Turkey.”

In other athletics news, Italy’s Francesco Fortunato took nearly 13 seconds off the world indoor 5,000 metres race walk record on Saturday, clocking 17min 54.48sec at the Italian Indoor Championships.

The European 20km bronze medallist eclipsed the previous mark of 18:07.08 set by Russia’s Mikhail Shchennikov in 1995.

Fortunato, 31, had posted a faster time of 17:55.65 at the same championships last year, but the performance was not ratified due to a technical judging issue.

“I’m satisfied with myself,” he said. “I came here to try again and I didn’t give up. After the disappointment last year, I felt this was a record I deserved.”

Elsewhere, Emmanouil Karalis became the second best pole vaulter in history as he cleared 6.17 metres at the Greek indoor championships on Saturday, still far below the 6.30m world record of Armand Duplantis.

Sweden’s Duplantis has vaulted 6.17m or better 14 times.

The Greek athlete took bronze in the Paris Olympics and silver in the 2025 indoor and outdoor world championships - all of which Duplantis won.

Karalis had a previous best of 6.08m. AFP, REUTERS