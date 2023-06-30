Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard set for thrilling showdown at Tour de France

PARIS – The Tour de France looks set to be a battle between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, with the “mind games” having already begun ahead of the big race which starts on Saturday.

Pogacar was enjoying a sterling season, winning Paris-Nice and the Tour of Flanders, before breaking his wrist two months ago, leaving the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner fighting to make a full recovery before the Grand Depart in Bilbao.

The 24-year-old Slovenian has said that one of his bones had not fully healed yet, which also makes his Danish rival the natural front-runner for the 2023 title.

“It doesn’t matter who says who the favourite is because at the end of the day it comes down to who is in the best shape,” Vingegaard, 26, said as he dismissed those claims on Thursday.

“I can also say he is the big favourite.”

His Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert added: “I think it’s mind games.”

Pogacar’s UAE Emirates team have been reinforced with the recruitment of Britain’s Adam Yates and Felix Grossschartner –two major additions for the mountain stages.

If he is back to his best then this Tour is set for a potentially vintage battle with Vingegaard once more.

The Danish rider, who will again be able to rely on his formidable Jumbo-Visma team, won the Criterium du Dauphine earlier in June and on paper will start as the big favourite.

He and his team made Pogacar crack in 2022, a year after he took second place behind the Slovenian.

Pogacar, however, has earned the nickname “Baby Cannibal” in reference to Belgian great Eddy Merckx and he will be out for revenge on a course that favours mountain battles and attacking riders.

He is expected to throw everything at Vingegaard as he did last season, when he attacked on all terrains, earning the support of the French crowds.