Table tennis: Zeng Jian named STTA Player of the Year

SINGAPORE – Zeng Jian claimed her first Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) Player of the Year gong at the national body’s awards night on Wednesday, following strong performances at two major competitions in 2022.

She had led a young women’s team into the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, China, and picked up two golds, one silver and one bronze in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With the Asiad and SEA Games in her sights, Zeng, 26, said: “I’m very excited and honoured to win this award. It was a year of challenges in terms of tactics and expectations and I’m glad to achieve breakthroughs and learn how to overcome different situations to do my best.”

A total of seven awards and $5,800 in cash prizes were handed out during the annual awards night at Jia He Grand Restaurant in One Farrer Hotel.

Other recipients include Gao Ning (Coach of the Year), Zhou Jingyi (Youth Player of the Year) and Loy Ming Ying (Hopes Player of the Year), who were also first-time winners of their respective categories.

Zhou, 17, said: “This award is an affirmation of my performances in a busy 2022. I hope to build on this and reach new levels in 2023.”

National women’s coach Jing Junhong and national men’s player Clarence Chew also received Special Awards, while the Toa Payoh Zone Training Centre, led by coaches Zhao Peng and Zhang Ying, bagged the Outstanding Zone Training Centre Award.

STTA president Poh Li San said: “The STTA Awards Night is not just a celebration of sporting excellence but also a recognition of the tenacity and resilience of our athletes and coaches who have overcome obstacles and succeeded.

“Beyond the medal achievements, I am glad Team Singapore paddlers have also inspired us with their Singapore spirit. Our award recipients serve as an inspiration and act as positive role models for our young athletes to follow in their footsteps.”