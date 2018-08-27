Table tennis: Zeng Jian finishes second in Czech Open women's doubles

Jiayi Sun (left) and Jian Zeng in action during the women's doubles final match against Gaoyang Liu and Rui Zhang of China at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Czech Open, on Aug 26, 2018.
Jiayi Sun (left) and Jian Zeng in action during the women's doubles final match against Gaoyang Liu and Rui Zhang of China at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Czech Open, on Aug 26, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
41 min ago
Correspondent
davidlee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore paddler Zeng Jian, partnering Croatia's Sun Jiayi, finished second in the Czech Open women's doubles event (Aug 27) after losing 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-2) to China's Liu Gaoyang and Zhang Rui in the final on Sunday (Aug 26).

Meanwhile, local teenagers Ser Lin Qian and Zhou Jingyi topped the Chinese Taipei Junior & Cadet Open girls' doubles event after they beat host pairing Cheng Pu-Syuan and Huang Yu-Jie 3-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7) in the final.

The Republic's Koen Pang lost 4-1 (11-8, 13-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7) to Chinese Taipei's Li Hsin-yang to finish second in the junior boys' singles final.

Koen partnered Dominic Koh to joint third in the junior boys' doubles after losing 2-3 (11-6, 1-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8) to host duo Feng Yi-hsin and Hsin-yang in the semi-final.

