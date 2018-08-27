Table tennis: Zeng Jian finishes second in Czech Open women's doubles

SINGAPORE - Singapore paddler Zeng Jian, partnering Croatia's Sun Jiayi, finished second in the Czech Open women's doubles event (Aug 27) after losing 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-2) to China's Liu Gaoyang and Zhang Rui in the final on Sunday (Aug 26).

Meanwhile, local teenagers Ser Lin Qian and Zhou Jingyi topped the Chinese Taipei Junior & Cadet Open girls' doubles event after they beat host pairing Cheng Pu-Syuan and Huang Yu-Jie 3-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7) in the final.

The Republic's Koen Pang lost 4-1 (11-8, 13-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7) to Chinese Taipei's Li Hsin-yang to finish second in the junior boys' singles final.

Koen partnered Dominic Koh to joint third in the junior boys' doubles after losing 2-3 (11-6, 1-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8) to host duo Feng Yi-hsin and Hsin-yang in the semi-final.