Table tennis: What would it take to beat China?

On why it is so hard to beat them, the 26-year-old said: “They’re among the best in their technical skills and ability. Their teamwork is strong and they have a huge talent pool.

“They never rest on their laurels or are arrogant about their achievements and they’re always looking to improve.”

Former men’s world No. 1 Dimitrij Ovtcharov highlighted that the Chinese do not have a lot of weaknesses in their game, saying: “You need to train a lot and study them a lot... but the most important thing is that you believe you can win.”

But the Singapore Smash 2023 singles defending champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng reckon other teams are getting stronger so they too have to adjust accordingly.

Fan, 26, said: “To us, we approach every match cautiously. Ultimately, many different factors contribute to the results, everyone’s standards are very similar and the ranks are always fluctuating.

“Personally, I don’t think I have that much of an advantage.”

Jeon, however, believes otherwise.

“They have too many advantages... You need a bit of luck to beat them. They’re not just one individual player, they’re a powerful unit that has been built for several decades,” said the 30-year-old, adding that the Chinese have a mental fortitude that helps them edge ahead in key moments.

“To win against such a dominating team would take a lot of complex planning and training. To me, it seems like a very difficult thing to achieve.”