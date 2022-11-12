Table tennis: Tickets for Singapore Smash 2023 go on sale, main draw event starts from $28

China's Wang Manyu (left) and Sun Yingsha in action at the WTT Singapore Smash women's doubles finals, on March 19, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
SINGAPORE – Tickets for the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2023, which features the sport’s biggest stars, are now on sale, organisers announced on Friday.

Prices start at $18 for the qualifying rounds, which take place from March 7 to 9, and from $28 for the March 11-19 main draw event at the OCBC Arena. Bundles are also available.

Matches will be played at three tables in Hall 1 and Hall 2, both of which will see increased capacity from last year’s edition. Food and beverage, live entertainment and player activities like autograph sessions will be held outside.

The inaugural Singapore Smash in 2022 saw China sweep all five events, but they will face a tougher field this time as the mixed doubles draw will be increased from 16 to 24 pairs.

The US$2 million (S$2.75 million) Singapore Smash will feature 64 entries for both the men’s and women’s singles, and 24 entries each for the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles categories. A singles qualifying competition featuring a further 64 men and 64 women will be held from March 7 to 9.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/23_sgsmash2023

