Table tennis: STTA deputy president Poh in the running to be association's chief

SINGAPORE - Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) deputy president Poh Li San has confirmed she is in the running to take over from Ellen Lee as STTA president.

The duo made the announcement at a media session held at its headquarters on Friday (Aug 19), adding that they were not aware of any challengers yet.

The biennial STTA elections will take place at its closed-door annual general meeting on Aug 29, with nominations closing on Monday.

Poh, a Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC and senior vice-president of Changi Airport Group, said: "Sports have always been a part of my life. I have been serving as Ellen's deputy for the past two years and in recent months, I was particularly moved by how close the team worked together, and also the passion, determination and fighting spirit shown."

The 47-year-old added that her short-term goals would be to help the players prepare well for next year's SEA Games and Asian Games, and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Her longer-term plans are to build a strong and sustainable ecosystem where she hopes to integrate sports science and enlist corporate support to provide career options for the paddlers during and after their playing careers.

Lee, a 65-year-old lawyer, gave her stamp of approval and said: "I have very strong faith in her because she is a fighter. With her background as a military helicopter pilot, she must have got the guts and courage to take on very challenging situations. If she is elected as president, I believe STTA will be in good hands with her at the helm."

Lee was elected STTA president in 2014, when Singapore table tennis was on a high after a successful foreign talent recruitment yielded three Olympic medals.

Since then the Olympic medals have dried up and their regional dominance has also waned with the gradual phasing out and retirements of the China-born players.

However, at this year's Commonwealth Games which ended last week, the paddlers bounced back against the odds and overcame threats from Australia, England, India and Wales to claim three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, improving on their 2018 tally by one bronze.