Table tennis stars Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha return for Singapore Smash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

China’s top-ranked men’s and women’s players Wang Chuqin (left) and Sun Yingsha (right) lead the player list announced by WTT on Jan 10.

SINGAPORE – It is looking to be a smashing new year for table tennis fans, with the sport’s top stars to compete at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash from Feb 19 to March 1 at the OCBC Arena.

China’s top-ranked men’s and women’s players Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha lead the player list announced by WTT on Jan 10.

Also travelling to Singapore for the US$1.55 million (S$1.99 million) tournament are the remaining men’s top five players Lin Shidong of China, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan), and Truls Moregard (Sweden).

Sun will be joined by compatriots Wang Manyu, Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi, who are ranked in the top five.

World No. 4 Harimoto will be looking to make a mark at the first WTT Grand Smash event of the 2026 season – which kicks off on the third day of the Chinese New Year – having won the WTT Finals for the first time in Hong Kong against Moregard in December 2025.

The 22-year-old also notched several milestones in 2025, winning the WTT Star Contender Doha and WTT Champions Yokohama, where he ended a seven-match losing streak and defeated world No. 1 Wang in the final. Targeting his first Singapore title after last-16 finishes in 2023 and 2024, Harimoto said: “I've competed in many countries, but Singapore is very special to me.

“Since the Grand Smash events began, the level has become even higher, and it’s extremely difficult just to reach the quarter-finals. That gives me mixed feelings, but it also motivates me even more.”

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto will be eager to make his mark after winning his first WTT Final in Hong Kong in December. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS

Sweden’s fifth-ranked Moregard is also looking forward to competing here and wants to “make more good memories”.

He added: “I’ve had some challenging matches in Singapore, but I really love the city. It’s amazing, and I always enjoy being there.

“Many of my family members came along to watch me compete and explore the city together with me, which makes it even more special. One of my standout memories was playing Fan Zhendong in the quarter-finals in 2023. It was a great match and an unforgettable experience.”

Singapore’s 138th-ranked Izaac Quek, whose best result was in 2023 when he reached the men’s singles last-16, will be joined by teammates Koen Pang and Ser Lin Qian in the qualifiers, while Zeng Jian has earned a spot in the women’s singles main draw.

World No. 8 pair Quek and Pang, who reached the semi-finals of the Europe Smash last August, are also expected to compete in the men’s doubles – the entry list has not been announced for the doubles events.

Quek, 19, who claimed three golds at the recent SEA Games in Thailand, said: “Like every edition of the Singapore Smash, I’m very grateful to be able to participate in the tournament with all the top stars coming.

“Throughout the year, I only have one event to play at home… That makes Singapore Smash very special to me, and it’s an event I look forward to every year. I’m just happy that Singapore is able to host this every year, giving me and other Singaporean athletes a chance to play against the top stars and train alongside them – it is a very special feeling and I hope I can learn as much as possible from them.”

Tickets for several sessions have already sold out, including the men’s doubles final and the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Organisers are expected to release additional tickets and details will be announced soon. Tickets for other sessions are still available via Ticketek.