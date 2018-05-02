Table tennis: S'pore men exit group stage winless at world championships

Wanling Zhang of Singapore in action against Meng Chen of China (not pictured) in the group stage of the Table Tennis Team World Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, on May, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago
sayheng@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Singapore men's table tennis bowed out of the group stage of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden without a win, following their 0-3 loss to Japan on Wednesday (May 2).

The world No. 3 team took the lead in their final Group C tie when teenage sensation Tomokazu Harimoto, 14, beat 35-year-old veteran Gao Ning 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) in the first match.

Japan doubled their lead when world No. 11 Jun Mizutani beat Singapore's Ethan Poh, ranked 234th in the world, 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5) in the second match, while world No. 29 Yuya Oshima secured the winning point when he beat unranked 16-year-old Beh Kun Ting 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) in the third match.

Singapore were the only side in their group without a win and finished last.

Earlier in the competition, Gao and Co lost to Chinese Taipei (0-3), England (0-3), Belgium (2-3), and Belarus (0-3).

The team were also winless in the group stage at the last edition in 2016 in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore will now play the placing matches for the 13th-24th positions, with their opponents to be decided.

