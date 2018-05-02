Table tennis: S'pore men exit group stage winless at world championships

SINGAPORE - The Singapore men's table tennis bowed out of the group stage of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden without a win, following their 0-3 loss to Japan on Wednesday (May 2).

The world No. 3 team took the lead in their final Group C tie when teenage sensation Tomokazu Harimoto, 14, beat 35-year-old veteran Gao Ning 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) in the first match.

Japan doubled their lead when world No. 11 Jun Mizutani beat Singapore's Ethan Poh, ranked 234th in the world, 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5) in the second match, while world No. 29 Yuya Oshima secured the winning point when he beat unranked 16-year-old Beh Kun Ting 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) in the third match.

Singapore were the only side in their group without a win and finished last.

Earlier in the competition, Gao and Co lost to Chinese Taipei (0-3), England (0-3), Belgium (2-3), and Belarus (0-3).

The team were also winless in the group stage at the last edition in 2016 in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore will now play the placing matches for the 13th-24th positions, with their opponents to be decided.