Table tennis: S'pore in line to host Grand Smash tournament in March 2022

SINGAPORE - Fresh off the inaugural World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore, World Table Tennis (WTT) is taking the "marriage made in heaven" with the Republic further with both parties in advanced talks to stage the first WTT Grand Smash in March 2022.

Modelled after tennis' Grand Slams, the Grand Smash sits at the top tier of the sport's events calendar with four US$2-3 million (S$2.7-S$4.1 million) tournaments. Each 10-day event features 64 men's and women's singles players in the main draw, as well as doubles competitions.