Table Tennis: Singapore women's team earn ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics but men are out

SINGAPORE - The Singapore women's table tennis team of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after the third seeds defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in the round of 16 at the World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar, Portugal on Thursday (Jan 23).

Nine spots are up for grabs at the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) qualifying event for the Tokyo Games, with teams that qualified for the quarter-finals earning an automatic berth. The losing teams from the round of 16 will compete in a knockout format for the final berth.

Singapore, silver and bronze medallists at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively, got off to a shaky start with the doubles pair of Yu and Lin losing the first match 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 to Dutch veterans Li Jiao and Li Jie.

Singles world No. 8 Feng Tianwei levelled the score for Team Singapore in the next match, sweeping aside 25-year-old Britt Eerland - the highest-ranked Dutch player at world No. 45 - 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.

A tight contest between Yu and Li Jie, who are ranked world No. 52 and No. 55 respectively, appeared to be on the cards next. But the latter had to take an injury timeout due to a calf injury after losing the first game 11-8. While Li Jie made a valiant return to the court for the second game, she was forced to withdraw at 0-2 and concede a walkover to Yu.

With Lin losing the next singles 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7 to Eerland, it was up to 33-year-old Feng to save the day for the Singaporeans.

The battle of the veterans saw Feng clinching the first game (11-8) against six-time European champion Li Jiao, but the Singaporean found herself in trouble in the next game against the feisty 47-year-old. The see-saw contest saw Feng clawing back from 9-10 down to level the score but the world No. 278 Dutchwoman held on to win the game 15-13.

But a determined Feng was not about to give up her team's Olympic spot, as the 2012 singles bronze medallist clinched the next two games 11-5, 11-5 to seal the victory and earn Singapore's ticket to Tokyo.

Singapore will also be able to field two paddlers for the women's singles as countries that have qualified a team for the 2020 Olympics can nominate two players for the singles.

The national men's team will not be competing in Tokyo after they were beaten 3-2 by Hong Kong in the round of 32.

This is the Singapore women's team's third appearance at the Olympics since the team event was introduced in Beijing in 2008. After winning a team silver and bronze in 2008 and 2012, Feng and Co. returned empty-handed from Rio de Janeiro in 2016.