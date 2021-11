SINGAPORE - The world's best ping-pong players will congregate in the Republicfor a star-studded World Table Tennis event at the OCBC Arena in the first week of December.

It is understood that the tournament carries a prize purse of over US$500,000 (S$675,000), and the likes of China's Olympic champions Fan Zhengdong and Chen Meng will fly here after the Nov 23-29 World Championships in Houston.