Table tennis: Singapore knocked out of world team c'ships q-finals by Chinese Taipei

SINGAPORE - Two stunning victories from Zeng Jian against higher-ranked opponents were not enough for the Republic to clinch a medal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships for the first time since 2014.

Singapore took Chinese Taipei to the wire but the team of Zeng, Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingyi eventually fell 3-2 in Chengdu on Thursday.

Chinese Taipei drew first blood through their highest ranked player Chen Szu-Yu, who beat world No. 130 Zhou 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-7).

World No. 54 and Singapore's top player Zeng then levelled the tie with her first upset of the day, prevailing 3-1 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8) over world No. 35 Cheng I-Ching .

World No. 195 Wong was on the brink of giving Singapore the lead when she led 88th-ranked Li Yu-Jhun by two games but the Taiwanese displayed nerves of steel to take the next three games, eventually triumphing 3-2 (9-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-2).

Zeng then returned to the table to claim another upset win over Chen and maintain her unbeaten record in the tournament, winning eight matches in seven days. She beat 22nd-ranked Chen 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 15-13, 11-5) to force a rubber.

It was then down to the youngest player Zhou to clinch a semi-final spot for the Republic. But she was no match for two-time Olympian Cheng, who convincingly beat Zhou 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-3).

While Singapore will return from China without any medals, the team have improved on their previous performance at the 2018 edition when the likes of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye were stunned 3-2 by Ukraine in the round of 16.

They last claimed a medal in 2014, when they reached the semi-finals to claim the shared bronze.