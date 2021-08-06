Table tennis: Olympians Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye, Clarence Chew celebrate National Day virtually with Catholic High

SINGAPORE - Fresh from their stint at the Tokyo Olympics, table tennis players Clarence Chew, Lin Ye and Yu Mengyu joined Catholic High School students in their National Day celebrations virtually on Friday morning (Aug 6) while serving their stay-home notice.

They were also joined by Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee.

The athletes talked about challenges faced in their Olympic journey and hope to inspire the students to pursue their dreams.

Yu, who finished a career-high fourth in the women's singles, said: "It is important for me to give back as I have received an outpouring of support during the Tokyo Olympics.

"Through today's outreach, I hope to inspire our younger generation to never give up and never to give in - everyone has that willpower and it is persistence that can change any obstacles into an achievement."

Lin, who featured in the women's team event with Yu and Feng Tianwei, said: "The support that we received today will spur us on and push us further to bring more sporting glory for Singapore."

Chew, who reached the second round of the men's singles, said it was an incredible way to celebrate Singapore's birthday.

Pupil Rio Lai, 11, was glad that he could learn from the athletes' experience.

He said: "From this sharing, I have learnt that a professional athlete has to stay focused on his/her goals and work hard, with resilience and perseverance. Success can only be achieved through immense efforts."

Principal Poh Chun Leck said it was an honour to celebrate National Day with the trio and added that they "have inspired the country with their outstanding performance at the Olympics, and their virtual visit to Catholic High School today has ignited the flames of passion and pride in our gentlemen".