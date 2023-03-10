Table tennis: No longer chasing gold, China’s Ma Long finds serenity in his journey

SINGAPORE – Five Olympic gold medals, 13 world championship wins, five Asian Games titles and counting. At the age of 34, table tennis’ most decorated player Ma Long is still holding his own at world No. 2.

But after 20 years of chasing gold, he admits that he is less obsessed with winning titles now, even as he eyes an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic singles gold at Paris 2024.

Ahead of the Singapore Smash 2023 on Saturday, he explained that the change in his attitude comes with age and success.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said: “When I was younger, I would be really hopeful and really desire the titles prior to matches. I placed a lot of pressure on myself.

“Of course as a professional athlete, you give your all during the match, but I’ve learnt not to place undue pressure on myself.

“Sometimes, when you obsess too much about winning, it can give you positive motivation but it can also be a burden that constricts your performance.

“Results are important, but... at this age, such a burden is tiring and I try to focus on the journey (instead).”

His family is also the focus as Ma makes it a point to spend more time with them. The fiercely private player had previously revealed that he has a six-year-old son.

The current world No. 2 said: “Whether it’s my parents, wife or in-laws, they’ve managed our family well and I can focus on my sporting career so their support is really reassuring and grounding for me.

“At times when I’m really tired or when I’ve not done too well in my matches, I will play with my family. They provide me with a balance and serenity that you won’t achieve when you’re alone or with friends.”

In the interview at the OCBC Arena, Ma was relaxed and jovial as he reflected candidly on his decades-long career.

While he had success in team events at the world level, and singles titles in Asia, it was only in 2015 in Suzhou that he finally won his first singles world title.

He said: “The 2015 world championships have a deep impression on me because that was a breakthrough in my career. I was 27 and I wouldn’t say my career was the most succesful then until that title.

“If I didn’t win the title, I may not be who I am today and I might have persevered till today.”

A year later, the Liaoning native had another breakthrough when he beat compatriot Zhang Jike in the 2016 Rio Olympics final.

But it was his comeback win against South Korean Jeoung Young-sik in the fourth round that was more significant.

These milestones are important to him as they shaped him into the person he is today.